Cake Box secures £7 million funding for Ambala Foods acquisition

The Amazon Echo has come a long way from its early versions. In 2025, Alexa is more than just a virtual assistant, she’s an indispensable household manager. Thanks to advanced AI, Alexa can now predict your needs based on previous patterns. Whether it’s recommending your favourite breakfast smoothie, reminding you about appointments, or suggesting wellness routines based on your sleep and activity data, Alexa has evolved into a fully integrated personal assistant.

Beyond convenience, she can now sense emotions through voice cues and offer emotional support. Alexa doesn’t just control your smart home; she enhances your life by offering suggestions tailored to your habits, making your daily routines smoother and more intuitive.

2. Apple Watch series 10

Apple watch series 10 Apple

The Apple Watch Series 10 is no longer just a gadget for fitness enthusiasts. In 2025, it has become a vital health monitoring device. This smartwatch now features non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, enabling users to track their sugar levels without a needle prick, a game-changer for diabetics. It also offers advanced sleep tracking, heart health alerts, and even early illness detection through AI-driven insights.

More than just tracking, the Apple Watch offers personalised health recommendations, syncing seamlessly with healthcare providers. It has become an essential device for anyone looking to proactively manage their health and well-being.

3. Meta Quest 4 VR headset

Virtual reality (VR) has moved beyond gaming with the Meta Quest 4 (formerly Oculus). By 2025, this VR headset will be part of everyday life for millions. People now use VR to attend virtual meetings, host gatherings and even take vacations in digital worlds. Fitness enthusiasts take virtual yoga or dance classes, while students attend interactive classes in the metaverse, making learning more engaging.

The Meta Quest 4 is also used for socialising, with virtual hangouts allowing friends and family from across the globe to meet in digital environments. The immersive experience provided by this headset has made the metaverse a mainstream element of modern life.

4. Tesla Model 3 autonomous edition

By 2025, self-driving cars are no longer a futuristic dream, they’re part of daily life. The Tesla Model 3 Autonomous Edition is leading the charge with its advanced autopilot system. Commuters can now relax during their drives, as the car navigates traffic, adjusts speeds, and parks itself without any human input.

The integration of autonomous vehicles into public transport and ride-sharing fleets has also transformed how cities manage traffic, with fewer accidents and better traffic flow. For busy professionals and families, the Tesla Model 3 offers a safe, efficient way to move around without the stress of driving.

5. Samsung smart fridge

The Samsung smart fridge in 2025 has become the hub of every modern kitchen. It not only keeps your groceries fresh but also helps you manage your kitchen with AI-powered features. The fridge tracks what’s inside, reminds you when food is nearing its expiration date, and suggests recipes based on what you have. It can even automatically place grocery orders when items run low, integrating seamlessly with online shopping platforms.

With a touchscreen interface, families can leave notes, check weather forecasts, and manage calendars. The Samsung smart fridge has turned into a digital family assistant, making kitchen management effortless.

6. Garmin Venu® 3

Garmin Venu® 3 garmin.com

Wearable technology has reached new heights with the Garmin Venu® 3 in 2025. This advanced smartwatch not only monitors fitness metrics but also offers deep health insights. The Venu® 3 provides sleep analysis, heart rate monitoring, and even tracks your body's energy levels throughout the day, helping you understand the best times to exercise or rest.The Garmin Venu® 3 features an AMOLED display and over 25 sports modes. Its AI-powered insights help users stay on top of their health and fitness goals, while the built-in GPS ensures accurate tracking for outdoor activities. For fitness enthusiasts and anyone aiming to maintain a healthy lifestyle, this smartwatch is an essential tool.

7. Dyson 360 Vis Nav

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Dyson.com

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav robotic vacuum is a game-changer in 2025. Known for its superior suction power, this vacuum is equipped with Dyson’s signature advanced technology. The 360-degree vision system maps your home, allowing the vacuum to navigate with precision and reach every corner. Its edge-cleaning feature ensures no spot is left untouched, even along walls and tight spaces.

Controlled via an app, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav can be programmed to clean while you're away, keeping your home spotless without you lifting a finger. Its powerful suction and AI-driven mapping make it the go-to device for keeping your floors clean with minimal effort, offering a highly efficient solution for modern households.

8. Google Nest Thermostat Ultra

Google Nest Thermostat Ultra Google.com

Energy efficiency and home automation meet in the Google Nest Thermostat Ultra. In 2025, this smart thermostat learns your schedule and automatically adjusts the temperature to optimise comfort while reducing energy consumption. If you’re away from home, it powers down to conserve energy and can be controlled remotely via your phone.

The thermostat also integrates with solar energy systems, contributing to a greener home. By intelligently managing heating and cooling, it ensures that your home remains comfortable without unnecessary energy waste, saving money and reducing your carbon footprint.

9. Worx Landroid: Robotic Lawn Mower

Landroid L 1/2 Acre Worx.com

Maintaining your garden in 2025 is effortless, thanks to the Worx Landroid L 20V Power Share Cordless 1/2 Acre Robotic Lawn Mower. This powerful device autonomously mows your lawn, covering up to half an acre on a single charge. Equipped with AI, it adapts its mowing schedule based on the weather, adjusting its speed and patterns for optimal efficiency.

The Landroid can be controlled via a smartphone app, where you can set up custom mowing schedules and zones. Its collision sensors allow it to avoid obstacles like pets and garden furniture, making it a reliable addition to any home. For busy homeowners, this robotic mower takes the hassle out of lawn care, freeing up more time for leisure while ensuring that your garden stays pristine year-round.

10. Sony Bravia Smart TV with AI recommendations

Sony Bravia Smart TV Sony.co.uk

Entertainment has never been more personalised than with the Sony Bravia Smart TV. This 8K TV comes equipped with AI that learns your viewing preferences and suggests shows and films tailored to your tastes. It integrates seamlessly with streaming platforms, ensuring you never run out of content to watch.

The Sony Bravia also acts as a smart home hub, allowing you to control connected devices and manage your home entertainment with voice commands. With crystal-clear picture quality and smart features, it’s the centrepiece of any modern living room.