Cadbury Crispello chocolate bars return to UK shelves at B&M for 49p

Cadbury's Crispello chocolate bars have made a surprise return to UK stores, now available at B&M for just 49p. The product, a mix of light wafer and smooth chocolate, had previously been discontinued in the UK and was only available overseas in recent years.

Each individual pack of Crispello contains four chocolate-covered wafer fingers, filled with a creamy chocolate centre. The sweet treat has gained attention on social media, with shoppers expressing their excitement about its reappearance in British stores.

Previously, fans of the chocolate bar were left to scour overseas food websites or rely on friends and family travelling abroad, particularly to India, where the product remained on sale. The return to UK shelves has brought a wave of nostalgia for many who remember Crispello from its initial launch.

On Facebook, shoppers shared their delight. One user wrote: “Saw these in B&M and immediately thought of years ago when they were out.” Another commented: “Need these! I remember back in the day when they came out and they were yum.” Others described the bars as “addictive” and “delish”, with some comparing them to the popular Kinder Bueno range due to their texture and creamy filling.

According to the B&M website, Crispello is described as: “Delicious Dairy Milk chocolate with a crispy centre. Four fingers of light crispies coated in milk chocolate. Perfect for sharing or scoffing by yourself!”

Crispello was originally launched by Cadbury in the UK in 2012. At the time, it was promoted as the brand’s first new chocolate bar since the 1990s. The marketing campaign positioned it as a lighter option and notably targeted a female demographic. A Guardian article from the time described the product's name as having a “purry appeal”, and noted its deliberate appeal to women.

Despite a strong initial campaign, the product was withdrawn from UK shelves just a few years later, quietly disappearing without a formal announcement. Its recent reappearance at B&M has been met with enthusiasm, especially from those who remember it from its earlier run.

Crispello’s unexpected comeback highlights the growing demand for discontinued or nostalgic treats, particularly among UK consumers eager to revisit past favourites.