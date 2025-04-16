Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Cadbury Crispello chocolate bars return to UK shelves at B&M for 49p

It is now available at B&M for just 49p

Crispello Comeback: Cadbury’s Light Treat Hits B&M Shelves

The return to UK shelves has brought a wave of nostalgia for many

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 16, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Cadbury's Crispello chocolate bars have made a surprise return to UK stores, now available at B&M for just 49p. The product, a mix of light wafer and smooth chocolate, had previously been discontinued in the UK and was only available overseas in recent years.

Each individual pack of Crispello contains four chocolate-covered wafer fingers, filled with a creamy chocolate centre. The sweet treat has gained attention on social media, with shoppers expressing their excitement about its reappearance in British stores.

Previously, fans of the chocolate bar were left to scour overseas food websites or rely on friends and family travelling abroad, particularly to India, where the product remained on sale. The return to UK shelves has brought a wave of nostalgia for many who remember Crispello from its initial launch.

Crispello Comeback: Cadbury\u2019s Light Treat Hits B&M ShelvesCrispello was originally launched by Cadbury in the UK in 2012B&M

On Facebook, shoppers shared their delight. One user wrote: “Saw these in B&M and immediately thought of years ago when they were out.” Another commented: “Need these! I remember back in the day when they came out and they were yum.” Others described the bars as “addictive” and “delish”, with some comparing them to the popular Kinder Bueno range due to their texture and creamy filling.

According to the B&M website, Crispello is described as: “Delicious Dairy Milk chocolate with a crispy centre. Four fingers of light crispies coated in milk chocolate. Perfect for sharing or scoffing by yourself!”

Crispello was originally launched by Cadbury in the UK in 2012. At the time, it was promoted as the brand’s first new chocolate bar since the 1990s. The marketing campaign positioned it as a lighter option and notably targeted a female demographic. A Guardian article from the time described the product's name as having a “purry appeal”, and noted its deliberate appeal to women.

Despite a strong initial campaign, the product was withdrawn from UK shelves just a few years later, quietly disappearing without a formal announcement. Its recent reappearance at B&M has been met with enthusiasm, especially from those who remember it from its earlier run.

Crispello’s unexpected comeback highlights the growing demand for discontinued or nostalgic treats, particularly among UK consumers eager to revisit past favourites.

bmcadburydiscontinuedlaunchnostalgic treatsuk storeschocolate bars

Related News

US-India-iStock
Asia

US remains India’s top trading partner in FY25

Top 10 batting partnerships  in IPL 2025 so far
Cricket

Top 10 batting partnerships  in IPL 2025 so far

Cardi B’s Leaked Texts Reveal Alleged Offset-AriTheDon Affair
Entertainment

Cardi B exposes Offset’s affair with AriTheDon in leaked texts

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s £9.5 million luxury sea-facing home in Mumbai nears completion
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s £9.5 million luxury sea-facing home in Mumbai nears completion

More For You

Morrisons

Morrisons has said it will continue to monitor customer feedback

Getty

Morrisons adds charity donation option to More Card loyalty scheme

Morrisons has announced a new update to its More Card loyalty programme, giving customers the option to donate their points to charity. The change, introduced on Monday 14 April, allows shoppers to convert their saved points into cash donations for Marie Curie, a UK charity that provides end-of-life care and support.

Under the new scheme, customers can donate their points in multiples of 1,000, which equates to a £1 value. Donations can be made easily through the More Card app or the official Morrisons website. Once submitted, the points are converted into their cash equivalent and passed directly to Marie Curie on behalf of the customer.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jeremy Clarkson

The brewery uses barley sourced from Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire

Getty

Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone lager recall issued over undeclared gluten risk

A Hawkstone Lager recall has been issued after two products were found to contain undeclared wheat, posing a health risk to people with gluten intolerance or coeliac disease.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced the recall, which affects products made by The Cotswold Brewing Company. The brewery uses barley sourced from Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump

The latest tariffs are part of Trump’s broader effort to address what he claims are unfair trade practices

Getty

Trump pressures UK to accept chlorinated chicken for tariff relief

Britain is facing renewed pressure from the United States to lift its ban on chlorinated chicken as a condition for tariff relief, following the imposition of sweeping new trade barriers by Donald Trump’s administration. The US president has introduced a 10 per cent tariff on all British exports to the United States, with even steeper levies placed on imports from the European Union.

US tariffs and trade demands

The latest tariffs are part of Trump’s broader effort to address what he claims are unfair trade practices. The White House, in its announcement, criticised the UK’s “non-science-based standards” that restrict American agricultural imports, including poultry and beef. It argued that these trade policies act as non-tariff barriers that disadvantage US exporters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lidl’s

Lidl stocking recreations of this luxurious treat

Getty Images

Top 5 reasons why Lidl’s Dubai chocolate is in such high demand across Europe

The Dubai-style chocolate bar has quickly become a sensation across Europe, with supermarkets like Lidl stocking recreations of this luxurious treat. Originally created by Fix Dessert Chocolatier in the United Arab Emirates, the chocolate’s appeal has grown far beyond its origins, leading to a frenzy among shoppers and a surge in demand across the continent. But what exactly is driving this chocolate craze? Here are the top five reasons why Lidl’s Dubai-style chocolate is flying off the shelves.

1. Exotic ingredients and a unique flavour profile

At the core of the Dubai-style chocolate’s popularity is its exotic and indulgent combination of ingredients. The original creation by Fix Dessert Chocolatier, known as the “Can’t Get Knafeh Of It” bar, blends high-quality Belgian or Swiss milk chocolate with a rich pistachio filling and a crispy kataifi pastry. This fusion of flavours creates a truly unique taste experience that sets it apart from more traditional European chocolates.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow Marks 1 Year: A Story of Struggles & Triumph

Vikas Khanna celebrating one year of his Michelin-starred dream in New York

Instagram

Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow in NY: How a dream became a landmark Indian restaurant in just one year

Celebrated chef Vikas Khanna recently marked a major milestone as his New York restaurant, Bungalow, completed its first year. The Michelin-starred chef, known for his deep-rooted passion for Indian cuisine, reflected on his journey and the challenges that shaped his career.

Khanna took to social media to express his gratitude, calling Bungalow a "humble temple" and thanking guests for their love and support. He acknowledged the privilege of running an Indian restaurant that has become one of the most sought-after dining destinations globally.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc