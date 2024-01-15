BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook enter military

Jin, the oldest BTS member, enlisted in 2022, followed by J-hope last April. Suga, the third member, started his service in September 2023.

By: Mohnish Singh

BigHit Music, the management agency of South Korean music septet BTS, on Monday, said members RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have entered the military for mandatory service and will soon perform their duties at the training camp.

The remaining four members — RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — initiated the enlistment process in November 2023.

In a statement shared on fan community forum Weverse, BigHit Music expressed gratitude towards ARMY, the fan group of the band, for supporting BTS over the years.

“Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have entered the military and will soon be performing their duties at the training camp. Thank you for your interest and support on their enlistment day,” the agency said in the statement.

BigHit Music also appealed to fans to refrain from sending gifts to the serving members as it could lead to problems with storage and even misplacement.

“The military barracks are communal spaces shared by military personnel for training together. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. Therefore, we kindly ask that fans refrain from sending anything by mail,” it said.

Fans can instead send messages to the artists on Weverse, added BigHit Music.

The agency also asked for ARMY’s cooperation during the members recruit training graduation ceremony.

“In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.

“We ask for your continued love and support for the BTS members until they complete their service and return. Our company will also strive to provide every support they need during this time.”

BTS, which debuted in 2013, had announced their hiatus in June 2022. The members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.