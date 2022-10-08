Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 08, 2022
Britney Spears sends internet into total meltdown as she rolls around nude on beach

This is not the first time the singer has shared nude photos of herself on social media.

Britney Spears (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Britney Spears has taken social media by storm yet again. On Thursday, the singer dropped pictures of herself posing naked on a beach.

She shared a set of five images showing her fully naked on the beach. The singer, who has spoken in the past about feeling empowered when she posts nude photos, covered her body parts with her hands and emojis.

Instead of adding an accompanying message, Spears dropped the images alongside a picture of a book called Visual Voyages. In a later Instagram post, she shared the quote: “If the whole world was blind, how many people would you impress?”

This is not the first time the singer has shared nude photos of herself on social media. She dropped a couple of nude pictures in January, again in May, and, more recently, in August.

Talking about her decision to put the photos on Instagram in May, Spears said she was inspired to post them as she “looks 10 years younger on vacation”.

Alongside the photos she posted on “holy Sunday” in August, she explained why she continues to post such images, writing: “Anyways I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the world has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

“I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form!!! “No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened !!!!”

She added that the act of “shedding a layer” makes her “feel better”. Therefore you think you look better!!! I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh we’ll … sometimes I didn’t look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as f*** but in my imagination it felt great!!! I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self-conscious about my body and that’s not attractive.”

Meanwhile, netizens are concerned about her well-being. They are wondering if she is going back to being what she was when she was younger.

“Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” wrote a user.

Another added, “Lots of people have been through harmful things, but do not act like this. Gee!! Self-expression? Really is that what we are calling it now? No! She has some issues. She doesn’t need to do this.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

