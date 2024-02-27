HEALTH

British woman’s final words on social media highlights lack of awareness of cancer

She emphasised that not all cancers are caused by lifestyle choices, detailing her case where the cancer originated in her bile ducts despite her being healthy and active

The last post of Daniella T before succumbing to the cancer (Photo credit: Daniela T)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

In a post that made netizens sad, a British woman named Daniella T was detected with Cholangiocarcinoma cancer (bile duct cancer) and before she succumbed to it, she wrote a post on her social media. She published a heartfelt message on LinkedIn which garnered over 32,000 likes.

Daniella T, in her final words, expressed gratitude for loved ones and shed light on the lack of awareness and treatment options for various cancers, including the one that claimed her life. She emphasised that not all cancers are caused by lifestyle choices, detailing her case where the cancer originated in her bile ducts despite her being healthy and active.

Cholangiocarcinoma, a rare aggressive cancer with often no apparent causes and no cure, prompted Daniella to hope for increased research to save more lives in the future.

“Firstly, I just want to say that not all cancers are caused by lifestyle choices, in some cases it’s genetics, or unfortunately it just happens,” she wrote in her post.

Facing the grim diagnosis with remarkable positivity, she encouraged others to enjoy life’s little moments and cherish every second. Daniella advocated for the romanticisation of life and pursuing happiness despite challenges. Sharing a hopeful quote from Winnie-the-Pooh, she thanked her partner Tom for support, urging him to go enjoy life.

The post resonated deeply, amassing thousands of likes and heartfelt reactions from internet users. One user found the message powerful and inspiring, emphasising the importance of appreciating life’s blessings.

Another user expressed hope that Daniella’s story would uplift those who did not know her, highlighting the enduring impact of her message and spirit. She talked about celebrating life rather than being devasted by the deadly disease in her post.

Her post is a reminder for two points, one that in the worst situation, one should not stop living life fully, embrace and appreciate. Secondly, there is a lack of awareness regarding Cholangiocarcinoma cancer, which needs to be raised as an issue.

