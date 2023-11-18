British Asian boy’s ‘bank balance’ query puts Prince William on spot

Prince William receives a friendship bracelet as he visits the Millennium Powerhouse in Moss Side neighbourhood on November 16, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Oli Scarff-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A British Asian boy boldly questioned Prince William about his ‘bank balance’ during a visit to the Hideaway Youth Project in Manchester.

“How much do you have in your bank account?,” Amir Hassan, 11, asked the Prince of Wales. The royal responded with a hearty laugh, confessing, “I didn’t know.”

The candid moment unfolded during the Prince’s engagement at the youth project on Thursday (16), where he announced a £100,000 scheme aimed at curbing youth violence in collaboration with Manchester’s mayor, Andy Burnham, reported The Telegraph.

As Prince William immersed himself in the art project at the Hideaway Youth Project, the children invited him to join in cutting out empowering hairstyles from magazines.

Responding in good humour, the Prince remarked, “I’m literally the last person you should ask. My hair is disappearing.” The light-hearted exchange showcased a more relatable side of the future king.

The visit also witnessed Prince William engaging in a game of pool, where, to the amusement of onlookers, he faced a challenging time attempting to pot a yellow ball.

Members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, typically refrain from carrying cash due to security concerns. However, Queen Elizabeth II occasionally carried bills on Sundays for church donations.

Upon King Charles’s accession, Prince William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall, valued at approximately $1.3 billion, reported the New York Post.

The Duchy, established by King Edward III in 1337, comprises farmland, property, and businesses, serving as a financial source for the heir to the throne. King Charles utilised it to support the life and public activities of the heir and immediate family, a practice continued by Prince William.

While Hassan’s curious inquiry added a light-hearted touch to the event, Prince William’s commitment to addressing the serious issue of youth violence underscored the significance of the royal visit to Manchester’s Moss Side community.

According to reports, the focus remained on the significant contribution the royal visit brought to the Manchester Peace Together Alliance.

The £100,000 funding is set to propel a three-year employment, skills, and training program for at-risk youth, marking a pioneering collaboration between the alliance and the private sector. This initiative aims to combat the root causes of youth violence through targeted mentoring and activities.

Mayor Burnham emphasised the importance of providing pathways for the community, stating, “This is absolutely about the next chapter of Greater Manchester.” The project not only addresses immediate concerns but also seeks to empower young individuals with opportunities for growth and development.

During the visit, Prince William also met mothers who had tragically lost children to violence, fostering a sense of connection and empathy within the community.

Audrey Preston, a mother who lost her 21-year-old son three years ago, expressed gratitude for the Prince’s presence, highlighting the often-overlooked struggles faced by affected families.

In addition to the substantial funding for the alliance, the Prince’s Royal Foundation pledged £25,000 to the project. This funding will cover the cost of IT equipment and the refurbishment of a recording studio, further contributing to the holistic support of youth initiatives in the region.