British AI start-ups are being offered a route into government: What is behind the £100m push

The UK has launched the first competitions under a £100 million Sovereign AI scheme.

Start-ups can develop AI tools for the NHS, defence, computing and cybersecurity.

The programme aims to help smaller firms win government contracts and scale globally.

The UK government is putting £100 million behind British AI start-ups, with a new scheme designed to use public-sector contracts as a stepping stone for companies trying to turn promising technology into commercially viable products.

According to GovUK report, the first competitions under the Sovereign AI R&D Procurement Scheme will focus on four areas: NHS productivity, AI computing efficiency, defence technology, and security testing for AI agents. The government says the programme is intended to help strategically important British AI companies develop in the UK and eventually compete in international markets.

The approach tackles a familiar problem for smaller technology companies. A start-up may have a working prototype but struggle to win its first major customer because it lacks the turnover, cash reserves or track record demanded by large public contracts.

The new scheme is designed to remove some of those barriers. Upfront payments will be available where appropriate, while successful companies will retain the intellectual property they develop through the projects.

That could give start-ups something more valuable than funding alone: a government department as an early customer and a real-world environment in which to prove their technology.

From NHS waiting lists to AI computing

The first competition will target NHS productivity, with companies developing AI systems that can automate workflows, coordinate care and support decision-making across health services. The aim is to improve productivity while supporting staff and the wider ambitions of the NHS 10 Year Health Plan.

A second challenge will focus on AI computing efficiency. Led by the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Technology and ARIA’s Scaling Inference Lab, it will look for technologies that can make AI computing infrastructure more efficient and reduce costs for researchers and businesses.

The government is also turning to AI for national security. A competition with the Ministry of Defence will explore ways to securely connect data and advanced AI capabilities across defence systems, while another, developed with the National Cyber Security Centre, will focus on testing the security and resilience of increasingly capable AI agents.

The four competitions are aimed at technologies that have moved beyond early research but still need funding and real-world testing before they can be deployed at scale.

AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said the scheme would put the resources of the state behind British AI founders, arguing that the government spends billions each year on products and services tackling major challenges.

For start-ups, that creates a potential route from prototype to public-sector customer, rather than leaving them to compete immediately with much larger technology companies.

Chancellor John Healey said Britain was home to some of the world's most innovative AI companies and that the government wanted them to “start, scale and succeed” in the UK.

The government also wants the economic benefits of the technology to reach beyond London and the biggest technology hubs. Healey said the scheme was intended to support more jobs, better public services and growth across the country.

The procurement programme forms part of the government's wider Sovereign AI strategy, which is intended to strengthen the UK's domestic AI capabilities rather than leave the country entirely dependent on technology and infrastructure developed overseas.

The government has also established the AI Economics Institute, which will study the economic impact of artificial intelligence and provide evidence to policymakers. It plans to open the institute to cooperation with G7 countries, focusing on sharing information and evidence where it serves UK interests.

The four competitions are the first phase of the £100 million programme, with further challenges expected as the scheme expands.

The bigger test will be whether government procurement can do more than fund promising ideas — and help turn British AI start-ups into companies capable of winning customers beyond the public sector and competing internationally.