Britannia Bel Foods opens £20 million cheese factory in India

With five production lines, the factory has an annual capacity of 6,000 tons of natural cheese, including cheddar and mozzarella, and 10,000 tons of processed cheese.

The plant will produce Britannia’s The Laughing Cow cheese products and will rely on a local milk procurement system. (Photo: Facebook/The Laughing Cow Cheese India)

By: EasternEye

BRITANNIA Bel Foods, a joint venture between Britannia Industries and Bel Group, has opened a new cheese factory in India.

The facility in Maharashtra state’s Ranjangaon, which cost approximately £20 million, marks a significant milestone nearly two years after the companies formed their partnership. The new factory is located within Britannia’s dairy food park in Ranjangaon, reported.

The plant will produce Britannia’s The Laughing Cow cheese products and will rely on a local milk procurement system. Around 400,000 litres of cow’s milk are sourced daily from over 3,000 farmers in Pune and surrounding areas, reported FoodBev Media.

With five production lines, the factory has an annual capacity of 6,000 tons of natural cheese, including cheddar and mozzarella, and 10,000 tons of processed cheese.

Varun Berry, executive vice chairman and MD of Britannia Industries, highlighted the company’s commitment to dairy farmers through sustainable practices.

Cécile Béliot, CEO of Bel Group, expressed pride in launching the factory and expanding The Laughing Cow product range in India.

Abhishek Sinha, CEO of Britannia Bel Foods, added that the facility combines Bel Foods’ global expertise with cutting-edge technology to cater to the evolving tastes of Indian consumers.

