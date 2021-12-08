Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

News

Britain’s new head of armed forces urges to embrace diversity

Sir Tony Radakin

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITAIN’s new head of the armed forces has said that the military must embrace the country’s racial, gender and religious diversity, The Guardian reported.

In his first speech, Adm Tony Radakin declared that the armed forces had to “strive to do better” in every “aspect of our leadership”.

“That includes reflecting the diverse nation we serve. Because if we don’t, then quite simply, we risk looking ridiculous,” he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The chief of the defence staff, the first to come from the navy for two decades, said diversity was “not about wokefulness”.

He added: “It is about woefulness. The woefulness of too few women. The woefulness of not reflecting the ethnic, religious and cognitive diversity of our nation. And the woefulness of not following our own values, whether respect for each other or the simple integrity of claiming expenses. This affects our culture, our fighting power, our prowess.”

A parliamentary report in June concluded that two-thirds of women in the armed forces said they had experienced bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination during their career and that the three forces were “failing to protect” female recruits.

It prompted the Ministry of Defence to say last week that it wanted to dramatically increase the proportion of women serving in the armed forces, setting a new target that 30 per cent of new recruits should be female by 2030.

According to the report, women currently account for 11 per cent of service personnel while the proportion who are from black and minority ethnic backgrounds is just 9.2 per cent.

In March, a senior army officer, Maj Gen Nick Welch, was found guilty at court martial of dishonestly claiming almost £50,000 in allowances to pay for his children’s boarding school fees. He is believed to be the most senior officer to have faced a court-martial since 1815.

Radakin, 55, was picked from a field of five by Boris Johnson to replace Sir Nick Carter in the £270,000-a-year role. Born in Oldham, he trained as a barrister but has served in the navy since 1990, working his way through the ranks until becoming head of the navy in 2019.

The Guardian reported that the speech avoided a lengthy analysis of geopolitical issues. However, Radakin argued that the rise of China and Russia over the last 20 years showed that state power “is back with a vengeance”.

In his speech, Adm Radakin sought to justify the military in domestic political terms, citing three of Johnson’s political slogans – “Global Britain. Levelling Up. Strengthening the Union” – as providing benefit in terms of jobs and status around the UK.

“If you are in any doubt you only need look to Barrow-in-Furness. It’s a community whose very identity is rooted in a sense of purpose that comes from building nuclear submarines – and the feelings of pride and accomplishment are palpable inside and outside the factory gates,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
New health inequalities report urges to do survival analysis among minorities
PAKISTAN
Pakistan train driver who stopped for yoghurt suspended
INDIA
Bipin Rawat: a soldier’s general
News
UK’s Johnson says sorry, orders probe into aides’ alleged lockdown party
UK
UK announces £440,000 to encourage organ, blood donations
INDIA
India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas crowned top global Asian celebrity for 2021
SRI LANKA
Elephant kills two Sri Lanka cricket stadium staff
US
Indian-origin surgeon in Nasa class of 2021 trainee astronauts
UK
Luton drug dealer Mansoor Kiani jailed for 15 years
HEADLINE STORY
20 Bangladesh students sentenced to death for political murder
US
Kamala Harris accused to be bully who brutally criticises staff
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Jacqueline Fernandez appears before probe agency in connection with money…
Monali Thakur begins filming Dukaan
Vir Das to develop and star in American country music…
“Nice to see leading ladies of film industry breaking sexist…
Irrfan Khan’s legacy is still being understood: Riz Ahmed
Riteish Deshmukh turns director with Marathi-language film Ved
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE