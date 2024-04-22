‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judges in tears as 8-year-old Ravi battling brain tumour gets golden buzzer

Before the intense performance began, where the choir sang “A Million Dreams” from the hit 2017 film The Greatest Showman, judge Simon Cowell asked the child what made him decide to come to Britain’s Got Talent.

Ravi Adelekan

By: Mohnish Singh

Judges on Britain’s Got Talent could not hold back their tears during Sunday night’s episode as they watched eight-year-old Ravi Adelekan appear on the ITV stage backed by a choir called Ravi’s Dream Team, and perform to a packed audience.

Judge Alesha Dixon was left sobbing as she hit the Golden Buzzer for the choir led by Ravi and put the choir straight through to the semi-finals.

Ravi first introduced himself and his sister, mother and father on stage and then said, “I’ve watched BGT all my life and always wanted to audition for it. Two years ago, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour and I’m here to show no matter what life throws at you, you can still achieve your dreams.”

“Good for you,” Cowell encouraged while the audience cheered. The judge went on to ask, “And how are you now?”

“So my brain tumour’s stable but I’m still living with the day-to-day effects,” Ravi explained.

“Tell me about all these people behind you,” the 64-year-old requested.

“To support me, I’ve brought a group of my friends and teachers from school, my family, some medical professionals who have helped me during my diagnosis and other amazing children from the brain tumour community.”

He explained they’d all be singing in a choir performance of A Million Dreams, a beloved track from The Greatest Showman.

As the group belted out the powerful song, fans admitted they struggled to hold back tears as they shared their thoughts on social media.

At the end of the performance, Dixon, who was also wiping away tears, quickly pressed on the golden buzzer, meaning Ravi would go straight to the semi-finals.

Dixon told Ravi, “The moment you started talking you just had me and I just loved it.”