  • Saturday, March 25, 2023
Britain plans to house migrants on military bases: report

The government has signalled it wants to end the use of hotels as asylum seeker accommodation

Migrants including women and children are removed from a Border Force vessel after being picked up in the Channel on March 06, 2023 in Dover, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PLANS by the British government to move migrants out of hotels and into military bases or even disused ferries are expected to be announced within weeks, Sky News reported on Saturday (25).

Previous suggestions involving the use of holiday camps and student halls were less likely to be brought into action, the report said.

“We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being placed on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country,” a Home Office spokesperson said.

“We continue to work across government and with local authorities to identify a range of accommodation options.”

Earlier this month, the government set out details of a new law barring the entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel, a proposal some charities say could be impractical and criminalise the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping boat arrivals a key priority after the number of migrants arriving on the English south coast soared to 45,000 last year, up 500 per cent in the last two years.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

