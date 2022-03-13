Website Logo
  Sunday, March 13, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
HEADLINE STORY

Britain offers £350 to people to open homes to Ukrainians

Ukrainian refugees Semen Koletvinov, aged 2 (L), Oksana Koletvinova (2L), Alisa Koletvinova aged 8 (2R) and Sergei Koletvinov (R) wait to speak to UK Home Office officials in a ferry port building on March 11, 2022 in Calais, France. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITAIN will pay people to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion as the government moves to deflect anger over its response to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two.

The new scheme called “Homes for Ukraine” will let refugees from the war come to Britain even if they do not have family ties, the government said on Sunday (12).

Britain will pay people £350 ($456) a month if they can offer refugees a spare room or property for a minimum period of six months.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has sought to portray Britain as helping lead the global response to the Russian invasion – which Moscow calls a “special operation” – but his government has faced criticism over delays in accepting refugees.

Lawmakers from all the main political parties have attacked the government’s insistence that Ukrainians seek visas and biometric tests before arriving in Britain, saying this prioritised bureaucracy over the welfare of those fleeing war.

People wait to board buses taking them to Warsaw outside the train station in Przemysl, which became the main hub for transportation of refugees fleeing war in Ukraine on March 12, 2022. (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Under the new scheme, members of the public, charities, businesses and community groups should be able to offer accommodation via a web page by the end of next week, the government said.

“The UK stands behind Ukraine in their darkest hour and the British public understand the need to get as many people to safety as quickly as we can,” Michael Gove, the minister for housing, said in a statement.

“I urge people across the country to join the national effort and offer support to our Ukrainian friends. Together we can give a safe home to those who so desperately need it.”

Anyone offering a room or home will have to show that the accommodation meets standards and they may have to undergo criminal record checks.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine could rise to more than 4 million, double the current estimates of about 2n, the UN’s Refugee Agency said last week.

(Reuters)

