Britain backs India-Canada cooperation in diplomatic row

A member of a Sikh organisation holds a placard displaying Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Amritsar on September 22, 2023 (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITAIN said on Wednesday (16) India’s cooperation with Canada’s legal process was “the right next step” in the ongoing diplomatic row between the two countries, adding that it had full confidence in Canada’s judicial system.

Canada on Monday (14) linked India’s high commissioner and other diplomats to the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on its soil and accused New Delhi of a broader effort to target Indian dissidents in Canada.

India, which has long denied the accusations, retaliated by ordering the expulsion of six high-ranking Canadian diplomats including the acting high commissioner.

“We are in contact with our Canadian partners about the serious developments outlined in the independent investigations in Canada. The UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system,” the British government said in a statement.

“The Government of India’s cooperation with Canada’s legal process is the right next step.”

The foreign, commonwealth and development Office (FCDO) statement comes two days after prime minister Keir Starmer received a call from his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

The UK and Canada are part of an intelligence alliance named ‘Five Eyes’, also comprising Australia, New Zealand and the US.

The India-Canada diplomatic row escalated after the Canadian government alleged that Indian government agents carried out covert operations in the country.

India has strongly rejected attempts by Canadian authorities to link Indian agents with criminal gangs in Canada.

“The government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau government that is centred around vote-bank politics,” the Indian ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

“Since prime minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side.

“This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains,” it adds.

The foreign office statement follows a more innocuous one from 10 Downing Street after Starmer received a call from Trudeau.

“They discussed recent developments regarding allegations under investigation in Canada. Both agreed on the importance of the rule of law. They agreed to remain in close contact pending the conclusions of the investigation,” reads the Downing Street statement, which did not mention India or its government by name.

