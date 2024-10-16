  • Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Britain backs India-Canada cooperation in diplomatic row

UK said that it had full confidence in Canada’s judicial system.

A member of a Sikh organisation holds a placard displaying Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Amritsar on September 22, 2023 (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITAIN said on Wednesday (16) India’s cooperation with Canada’s legal process was “the right next step” in the ongoing diplomatic row between the two countries, adding that it had full confidence in Canada’s judicial system.

Canada on Monday (14) linked India’s high commissioner and other diplomats to the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on its soil and accused New Delhi of a broader effort to target Indian dissidents in Canada.

India, which has long denied the accusations, retaliated by ordering the expulsion of six high-ranking Canadian diplomats including the acting high commissioner.

“We are in contact with our Canadian partners about the serious developments outlined in the independent investigations in Canada. The UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system,” the British government said in a statement.

“The Government of India’s cooperation with Canada’s legal process is the right next step.”

The foreign, commonwealth and development Office (FCDO) statement comes two days after prime minister Keir Starmer received a call from his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

The UK and Canada are part of an intelligence alliance named ‘Five Eyes’, also comprising Australia, New Zealand and the US.

Nijjar murder suspects
Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh, three of four individuals charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the murder in Canada of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023, appear in Surrey Provincial Court in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada May 21, 2024 in a courtroom sketch. (Photo: Reuters)

The India-Canada diplomatic row escalated after the Canadian government alleged that Indian government agents carried out covert operations in the country.

India has strongly rejected attempts by Canadian authorities to link Indian agents with criminal gangs in Canada.

“The government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau government that is centred around vote-bank politics,” the Indian ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

“Since prime minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side.

“This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains,” it adds.

The foreign office statement follows a more innocuous one from 10 Downing Street after Starmer received a call from Trudeau.

“They discussed recent developments regarding allegations under investigation in Canada. Both agreed on the importance of the rule of law. They agreed to remain in close contact pending the conclusions of the investigation,” reads the Downing Street statement, which did not mention India or its government by name.

(Agencies)

Related Stories
News

New assisted dying bill set for parliamentary debate
HEADLINE STORY

UK inflation hits three-year low, rate cuts likely
News

India-Canada row: Starmer stresses ‘rule of law’ in call with Trudeau
News

Sara Sharif endured ‘brutal campaign of abuse’, court hears
News

Diplomatic tensions rise as India, Canada expel top officials
News

Starmer: It’s time to back Britain
News

India criticises Canada over probe into diplomatic envoy
News

Public hearings begin into death of woman exposed to Novichok
News

Alex Salmond, former Scottish first minister, dies at 69
News

Boris Johnson praises Modi’s ‘astral energy’ in memoir
News

DP World pauses £1bn investment in a blow to government
HEADLINE STORY

TD Bank, led by Bharat Masrani, pleads guilty to federal law violation
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Britain backs India-Canada cooperation in diplomatic row
India vs New Zealand Rain washes out first day of India-New Zealand Test in…
Assisted dying bill New assisted dying bill set for parliamentary debate
Rachin Ravindra ready for emotional test against India in his…
UK inflation hits three-year low, rate cuts likely
Diwali celebrations return to Trafalgar Square