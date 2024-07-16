  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Suspect appears in court over Bristol murder

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 34, was charged with the murder of two men, identified by police as 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and 71-year-old Paul Longworth.

He will next appear in custody at the Old Bailey. (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A 34-year-old man appeared in court on Monday (15) charged with murder after the bodies of two men were found dumped in suitcases on a landmark bridge.

Yostin Andres Mosquera spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth when he appeared at a London court, assisted by a Spanish interpreter.

Police said the two victims — Albert Alfonso, 62, a British citizen originally from France, and Paul Longworth, 71 — had previously been in a relationship but still lived together in west London.

Mosquera, whom police previously said was a Colombian national, had been staying with them.

Evidence in the investigation so far had not pointed to a homophobic motive but it had been classified as a hate crime.

Officers launched a manhunt after two suitcases were discovered on Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol in southwest England last week.

More human remains were later found at a flat in London.

Mosquera was remanded in custody and will appear next for a hearing on Wednesday (17) at London’s Old Bailey court, which hears major criminal cases.

“I know that this awful incident will cause concern not just among residents… but in the wider LGBTQ+ community across London,” said Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Andy Valentine, adding that officers were not looking for anyone else over the killings.

“My thoughts are first and foremost with Albert and Paul’s loved ones who are coming to terms with this terrible news,” he said.

Clifton Suspension Bridge, designed by the pioneering engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, is one of the oldest surviving suspension bridges in the world.

Opened in 1864, the bridge over the Avon Gorge is one of Bristol’s top tourist attractions and a symbol of the city.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call the police on 101, quoting reference 306/12JUL. You can also provide information to the LGBTQ+ charity Galop at www.galop.org.uk. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

(AFP)

Related Stories
UK

Asylum seekers on barge protest for faster processing
News

Welsh first minister Gething resigns
UK

Poll reveals majority support for new migrant policy
News

Who is Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of Trump’s running mate?
News

Labour received more donations than all other parties combined: Report
News

UK to strengthen armed forces amid threats
News

King Charles writes to Trump after assassination attempt
News

SBI UK celebrates 50th anniversary of Southall branch
News

England and Wales population sees biggest surge in 75 years
News

Home secretary’s support needed to combat police racism, report says
News

Pakistan to ban Imran Khan’s PTI, minister says
News

Man charged with murder in Bristol after bodies found in suitcases
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Suspect appears in court over Bristol murder
Asylum seekers on barge protest for faster processing
Invest a lumpsum through systematic transfer plans
Scientist representational Scientists create first bone marrow model supporting human stem cells
Welsh first minister Gething resigns
Southgate Southgate quits as England manager after Euro final defeat