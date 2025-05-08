Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Brightsun Travel wins King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade

The company recorded high turnover in the past three years despite the challenging business climate

Brightsun Travel wins King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade

Staff at Brightsun Travel, which won the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 08, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

A LEADING UK-based travel service provider has won the King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade, a prestigious business honour.

Brightsun Travel recorded high turnover in the past three years despite the challenging business climate and disruption in the aftermath of the pandemic

The company successfully built trade partnerships in over 21 countries.

“This prestigious accolade is a testament to our team’s passion, dedication, and commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences to our customers,” said Deepak Nangla, managing director at Brightsun Travel.

He added, “It recognises our decades of contributions to the UK economy, the trust of our valued customers, and the strong partnerships we’ve built both domestically and globally, reaffirming the UK’s excellence in travel and tourism globally.”

Chairperson RS Nangla described the key to the firm’s success to “putting customers first, treating staff like family, and investing in technology”.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, established in 1965 and renamed in 2023, celebrate outstanding UK businesses demonstrating excellence in international trade, innovation, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Brightsun was set up in a small office in Soho, London, with a husband-and-wife team.

It has today grown to be one of 1000 “companies to inspire Britain” by the London Stock Exchange, and was named in The Independent’s E2E Dynamic Top 100 Entrepreneurs.

king’s award for enterprise in international tradeuk economybrightsun travel

Related News

Direct flights will link Gatwick to Uganda from May 18
Business

Direct flights will link Gatwick to Uganda from May 18

Why local elections victory raises the stakes for Reform
Column

Why local elections victory raises the stakes for Reform

FTA ‘will elevate India to be Britain’s most trusted partner’
Featured

FTA ‘will elevate India to be Britain’s most trusted partner’

10 india pakistan war movies
Entertainment

10 movies on India-Pakistan tensions that will keep you hooked

More For You

Disney to open new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi

The UAE location is seen as strategically valuable for Disney due to its accessibility

Getty

Disney to open new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi in partnership with Miral

The Walt Disney Company has announced plans to develop a new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi, marking its first such venture in the Middle East. The project will be delivered in collaboration with UAE-based destination developer Miral, and will be located on Yas Island, already a hub for entertainment and leisure in the United Arab Emirates.

This new development will become Disney's seventh theme park resort globally. According to the announcement made on 8 May, Disney will not be contributing capital to the project. Instead, Miral will fully fund, develop, and build the park, while Disney Imagineers will oversee the creative design and operational aspects. The entertainment giant will earn royalties from the venture.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer and Modi

Starmer and Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting in the sidelines of the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Brazil, on November 18, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK and India finalise free trade agreement after three years of talks

INDIA and the United Kingdom on Tuesday concluded a long-awaited free trade agreement after three years of negotiations. The deal, finalised in the context of past US tariff actions under president Donald Trump, is the most significant trade pact for the UK since it left the European Union.

The agreement between the world’s fifth and sixth largest economies aims to increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion by 2040 through improved market access and eased trade restrictions.

Keep ReadingShow less
WhatsApp ends support

Switching to a newer device is now the only way to retain access to WhatsApp

iStock

WhatsApp ends support for these smartphone models from May 5

Some iPhone users will lose access to WhatsApp features including messaging, voice and video calls from 5 May, as the platform ends support for certain older devices.

The Meta-owned messaging service has confirmed it will now only support iPhones running iOS 15.1 or later. As a result, three older Apple devices — the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus — will no longer be able to run the app after the update takes effect.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India’s success takes flight on women’s wings

On International Women’s Day 2025, Air India operated flights with all-women teams across the air and on the ground

Air India’s success takes flight on women’s wings

ON A recent Air India flight from Heathrow to Delhi in a brand new Airbus A350, a routine announcement from the flight deck said the aircraft was under the command of Neelam Ingale and Ruhani Dogra.

One of the female members of the cabin crew was surprised that Eastern Eye was surprised that both the pilot and co-pilot were women. This was nothing unusual, she indicated.

Keep ReadingShow less
World Bank backs upgrade of Bangladesh port

Chittagong’s Bay Terminal project aims to expand port capacity and boost export efficiency

World Bank backs upgrade of Bangladesh port

BANGLADESH and the World Bank last Wednesday (23) signed two financing agreements worth $850 million (£634.1m) to strengthen the country’s trade capacity, create jobs, and modernise its social protection system, the Washington-based global lender said.

The bulk of the funding – a sum of $650m (£484.8m) – will support the Bay Terminal Marine Infrastructure Development Project, an initiative to expand and modernise port facilities in the southeastern district of Chittagong. The project will include constructing a 6-km (3.7-mile) climate-resilient breakwater and access channels, allowing the port to accommodate larger vessels. This is expected to sharply reduce turnaround times, lower transportation costs, and boost Bangladesh’s export competitiveness.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc