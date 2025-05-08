Brightsun Travel wins King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade

A LEADING UK-based travel service provider has won the King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade, a prestigious business honour.
Brightsun Travel recorded high turnover in the past three years despite the challenging business climate and disruption in the aftermath of the pandemic
The company successfully built trade partnerships in over 21 countries.
“This prestigious accolade is a testament to our team’s passion, dedication, and commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences to our customers,” said Deepak Nangla, managing director at Brightsun Travel.
He added, “It recognises our decades of contributions to the UK economy, the trust of our valued customers, and the strong partnerships we’ve built both domestically and globally, reaffirming the UK’s excellence in travel and tourism globally.”
Chairperson RS Nangla described the key to the firm’s success to “putting customers first, treating staff like family, and investing in technology”.
The King’s Awards for Enterprise, established in 1965 and renamed in 2023, celebrate outstanding UK businesses demonstrating excellence in international trade, innovation, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.
Brightsun was set up in a small office in Soho, London, with a husband-and-wife team.
It has today grown to be one of 1000 “companies to inspire Britain” by the London Stock Exchange, and was named in The Independent’s E2E Dynamic Top 100 Entrepreneurs.