Bridget Phillipson slams Tory bid to block safeguarding bill

The proposed amendment seeks a new UK-wide statutory inquiry into grooming gangs, despite a seven-year independent review led by Professor Alexis Jay concluding in 2022.

Bridget-Phillipson-Getty

Phillipson described the bill’s as 'the single biggest piece of children safeguarding legislation in a generation.' (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 08, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

EDUCATION SECRETARY Bridget Phillipson has criticised the Conservatives’ attempt to amend the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, describing it as “utterly sickening.”

Phillipson told the BBC the amendment would halt the bill’s progress, which she described as “the single biggest piece of children safeguarding legislation in a generation.”

The bill includes measures to improve protections for vulnerable children, such as stricter home-schooling rules, better support for children in care, and oversight of private education institutions.

Professor Jay said victims want action, not another inquiry, and the government has stated it prefers implementing her review’s recommendations. The amendment, backed by Elon Musk, is unlikely to pass due to Labour’s large majority.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick argued that the scale of grooming gangs is larger than previously known, citing suspicions in at least 50 towns.

Phillipson criticised him for past failures as a Home Office minister, saying he should “hang his head in shame.”

Keir Starmer also condemned the amendment, calling it a “shocking tactic” in an interview with the Daily Mirror.

Asda

The decline reduced Asda’s market share to 12.5 per cent, down from 13.5 per cent a year earlier. (Photo: Getty Images)

Asda reports worst Christmas sales since 2015

ASDA has reported its worst Christmas sales since 2015, with a 5.8 per cent decline during the crucial festive period.

Spending in Asda stores fell from £4.87bn to £4.59bn in the 12 weeks to 29 December 2024, marking a significant setback for the retailer, according to data from analyst firm Kantar, cited by The Telegraph.

Vikramaditya Motwane Black Warrant

Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane on 'Black Warrant': ‘There’s an intrigue about what happens in a prison’

FILMMAKER Vikramaditya Motwane, whose new Netflix series tells the story of a former superintendent of one of India’s most prominent jails, said it was a chance for him to explore a “tough and complicated” world.

Black Warrant has been adapted from the book Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta, a former superintendent of Tihar, and journalist Sunetra Choudhury

McDonald's-UK-Getty

General view of a McDonald's restaurant on Market Street on July 20, 2023 in Manchester. (Photo: Getty Images)

McDonald's UK faces harassment lawsuit from over 700 young workers

MORE than 700 young workers have filed a lawsuit against McDonald's UK, alleging harassment, law firm Leigh Day announced on Tuesday.

The claims follow a 2023 media investigation that exposed widespread issues within the company.

UK-snow-Getty

A car is driven along the snow-covered Woodhead pass between Woodhead and Homlfirth, in the Peak District in northern England on January 7. (Photo: Getty Images)

Record cold expected as flood warnings persist

THE COUNTRY is experiencing a spell of wintry weather, with temperatures expected to drop significantly over the next two days, potentially reaching as low as -20 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The BBC reported that weather forecasters predict the coldest nights of the year, following heavy snowfall over the weekend.

Reeves and Chandra lead UK delegation at Davos

Varun Chandra

Reeves and Chandra lead UK delegation at Davos

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves will lead a group of ministers at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this month, as the government works to attract global investors and reassure British businesses.

Reeves, who has attended the event for the past two years in her role as shadow chancellor, will meet with key international investors, including sovereign wealth funds and private equity firms from the US, reported the Times. The government is looking to secure financial backing for its plans related to infrastructure and green energy.

