Brian Wilson: 6 genres that prove he was more than just a 'Beach Boy'

From symphonic pop to soul and psychedelia

Brian Wilson music genres

Wilson built bridges between styles that rarely met

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 12, 2025
Brian Wilson, who died this week aged 82, is best remembered as the sonic architect of the Beach Boys and the laid-back "California sound" that swept the world in the 1960s. But to stop there would be to miss the scale of his ambition. Behind the striped shirts and sun-soaked harmonies was a composer and producer who transformed pop music, often by refusing to stay in one genre.

From symphonic pop to soul and psychedelia, Wilson built bridges between styles that rarely met. Here’s a look at six genres that define his legacy and show how much more there was to the man who gave us Good Vibrations.

1. Surf music – but deeper than it seemed

Wilson may have helped define surf rock, but his early work was far from novelty. Tracks like Surfer Girl and In My Room carried emotional weight and complex arrangements, showing Wilson’s desire to blend catchy hooks with rich harmonies. The Beach Boys' 1963–65 catalogue offered a polished, heartfelt counterpoint to the rawness of garage bands and early rock’n’roll.

2. Baroque pop – Pet Sounds and pop perfection

If one album changed the idea of what pop music could be, it was 1966’s Pet Sounds. Incorporating strings, woodwinds and intricate vocal layering, Wilson created a lush, introspective masterpiece that directly influenced The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper. God Only Knows is still considered by many, including Paul McCartney, to be one of the greatest songs ever written.

3. Psychedelic experimentation – Smile and beyond

Brian Wilson music genresIf one album changed the idea of what pop music could be, it was 1966’s Pet SoundsGetty Images

Wilson’s most ambitious project, Smile, was meant to be a “teenage symphony to God”. Though shelved for decades, its fragments (like Heroes and Villains and Surf’s Up) revealed a composer playing with modular recording, avant-garde techniques, and surreal lyrical structures. When Wilson finally completed it in 2004, it was hailed as a lost classic of psychedelic pop.

4. R&B and soul – stripped back and heartfelt

By the late 1960s, the Beach Boys had shed their surfboards. Albums like Wild Honey (1967) reflected Wilson’s love for rhythm and blues, with tracks like Darlin’ showing a rougher, more soulful edge. The stripped-down production was a deliberate pivot away from the excess of Pet Sounds, but still brimming with melody and feeling.

5. Americana – the spiritual core of Smile

Even as he experimented, Wilson remained fascinated by America’s musical past. Smile included references to spirituals, cowboy songs, and folk traditions, blending them into a surreal journey through the country’s cultural memory. Cabin Essence and Wonderful offer glimpses into a deeply introspective version of American identity, filtered through Wilson’s fragile genius.

6. Adult pop balladry – the gentle strength of Love and Mercy

Brian Wilson music genresAs dementia affected his final years, it’s this kind of understated emotional honesty that enduresRolling stone

In later years, Wilson’s solo work embraced vulnerability. His 1988 single Love and Mercy has become his personal anthem—gentle, aching, and hopeful. As dementia affected his final years, it’s this kind of understated emotional honesty that endures. “There’s a lot of people out there hurting,” he once said. “And it really scares me.”

A final chord

Wilson’s music lives on—not just in sun-drenched nostalgia, but in the emotional complexity he brought to modern music. His impact stretches from the Beatles to Bowie, from punk to dream pop. His life was often marked by personal turmoil, but his compositions soared beyond it.

Brian Wilson didn’t just soundtrack the beach. He gave pop music a soul, a brain, and occasionally, a nervous breakdown. And through it all, he kept writing.

