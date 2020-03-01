Brahmastra: It’s a wrap for Amitabh Bachchan

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been in the making from the past few years. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Well, Big B recently wrapped up the shooting of the film and informed his fans about it on his Blog.

He wrote on his blog, “So they tell me its a ‘film wrap’ for me on Brahmastra. And, as is the norm the unit applauds and everyone embraces and the good byes are done. At times they set off some confetti guns… its the done thing they say… really? Sounds more like ‘thank God, good riddance’. Good riddance of the actor… had enough of him.”

Well, Big B has been sharing a lot of pictures from the sets of the film. He has been praising his co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in his posts.

Brahmastra was slated to hit the screens last year. But it was postponed to Summer 2020. However, the movie once again got delayed and it will now release on 4th December 2020. A few weeks ago, Big B, Ranbir, Ayan, and Alia had made a funny video to announce the release date.

Alia had posted it on Instagram, “Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020.. promise 😘😬 @amitabhbachchan #RanbirKapoor #AkkineniNagarjuna @imouniroy @ayan_mukerji @ipritamofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 #NamitMalhotra @marijkedesouza @dharmamovies @foxstarhindi @brahmastrafilm.”

Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar and it is a trilogy.