Bradford stabbing: Man charged with murder

West Yorkshire police said Habibur Masum has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article

Habibur Masum (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

By: Shajil Kumar

A 25-year-old Asian man has been charged with the murder of Kulsuma Akter (27), who was stabbed to death in Bradford city centre last Saturday (6).

Habibur Masum, who hails from Bangladesh, was arrested on Tuesday at Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire after a four-day manhunt.

West Yorkshire police said Masum, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Four other men, all in their twenties, were also arrested in Aylesbury on suspicion of assisting the offender.

They are from the West Midlands area and are currently in police custody.

Another 23-year-old man who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of assisting the offender has been released on bail, the police said.

Akter was stabbed while she was pushing her five-month-old son in a pram in the Westgate area of Bradford city centre. Her baby was unharmed.

Akter’s cousin, Aftab Miah, told Sky News that the attack took place when she had gone to get food to break her Ramadan fast.

Her mother lives in Bangladesh and her family is devastated by her death.

Masum is understood to have arrived in the UK two years ago on a student visa and was studying digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire.