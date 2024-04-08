Bradford killing: Police manhunt on for culprit

The culprit has been identified as Habibur Masum, an Asian from the Oldham area. The police have urged the public to get in touch with any information

By: Shajil Kumar

WEST Yorkshire Police have launched a manhunt after a woman was fatally stabbed in the Westgate area of Bradford on Saturday.

The culprit has been identified as Habibur Masum, 25, an Asian from the Oldham area.

The 27-year-old woman, suffered multiple stab wounds while pushing her baby in a pram. She later died in hospital.

The attack happened near Drewton Road around 3.21 pm on Saturday and shocked the nearby residents.

The woman has not been named yet but her family has been informed.

The police have launched a murder probe and are urging the public to get in touch with any information.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said, “I would urge anyone who does see Masum not to approach him but to call 999.”

The police confirmed the woman’s baby was not harmed in the attack.

The force said Masum was known to the victim but had not confirmed their relationship.

The force also said a knife was found at the scene but it is not clear if Masum is armed.

Masum is of slim build and has links to Burnley and Chester.

CCTV footage released by the police shows Masum wearing a duffle coat and tracksuit bottoms.

A witness also reported seeing him wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up after the incident.

Bradford West MP Naz Shah said the killing was “really shocking” and consoled the woman’s family.