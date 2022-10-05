Brad Pitt’s representative calls new abuse allegations from Angelina Jolie ‘completely untrue’

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Pitt is seeing actress Emily Ratajkowski.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has denied new allegations from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

On Tuesday, Jolie filed a countersuit in the ongoing case regarding their French winery, Chateau Miraval, where she also mentioned Pitt’s alleged abusive behaviour as the couple flew with their children from California to France in September 2016. The actress filed for divorce a few days after the flight.

“Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” the suit says, adding that he also “grabbed Angelina Jolie by the head and shook her.”

At one stage in the fight, “he poured beer on Jolie. At another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

The confrontation began in the plane’s bathroom when Pitt said Jolie was “too deferential” to the children.

“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall,” the suit says.

“When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” it adds. “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”

However, in a statement to CNN, a representative for Pitt called the latest allegations “completely untrue.”

Meanwhile, rumours are rife in the tinsel town of Hollywood that Brad Pitt is seeing actress Emily Ratajkowski. The rumoured couple has been out a few times together. Ratajkowski has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. But some publications report that though the two have been seen together, they are still not dating.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.