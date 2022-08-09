Website Logo
  Tuesday, August 09, 2022
Brad Pitt has a ‘sh*t list’ of actors he’ll never work with again

Pitt’s Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor Johnson has revealed that Brad Pitt has a ‘sh*t list’ of actors that he will not work with again.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Brad Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bullet Train” at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

We all have in our lives some favourite people and then there are some people whom we dislike like anything. Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt, who has worked with hundreds of actors ever since beginning his acting career, has a long list of actors that he abhors and does not want to work with ever again in his life.

Brad’s Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor Johnson has revealed that Brad Pitt has a ‘sh*t list’ of actors that he will not work with again, as he praises the A-Lister and calls him a “humble and gracious human being”

“He is in a new chapter of his life, I think,” began Aaron. “He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time. You work with many actors and after a while, you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the sh*t list.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brad Pitt (@bradpittofflcial)

Aaron also complimented Brad and said that he is a ‘humble and gracious human being,’ who was also a very supportive co-star.

Before Bullet Train and The Lost City were released in 2022, Brad Pitt was last seen in such films as Ad Astra, and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which hit screens in 2019.

This could have been because of the pandemic, but could also be because of the star’s selective nature when it comes to who he will work with.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

