BP to set up global business centre in Pune, India by January 2021

UK oil giant BP will set up its global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India by January 2021. The company has said that it will hire 2,000 employees locally.

The GBS centre will provide business processing and advanced analytics capabilities in support of BP businesses worldwide, the company said in a statement.

According to BP, the India centre will allow the company to tap into the growing digital talent pool in India that is strategically important, it said.

“I welcome BP’s move to establish a major new global business services centre in Pune. The new centre once operational will create opportunities for the growing local digital talent pool in India and will employ 2000 people to support its global businesses,” said Dharmendra Pradhan, Indian minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The centre will assume operational ownership of third-party business processes and seek to further extend its work with analytics and data science capabilities to pursue better business outcomes, it further said.

“Our new centre in India will enable us to put digital at the heart of BP’s businesses. Accessing India’s great talent pool and leveraging an agile mindset, we expect to advance the customer experience, adding further value to BP,” said BP senior vice president for GBS Camille Drummond.

BP regional president and India head Sashi Mukundan said “This is another significant step forward for the company in India. The centre will allow us to provide innovative solutions as we tap into India’s diverse and skilled workforce, expand our footprint here and develop low carbon businesses around the world.”