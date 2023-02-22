Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Boy band Backstreet Boys to bring ‘DNA World Tour’ to India in May

The Backstreet Boys was formed in 1993 with AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson along with Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell.

Backstreet Boys (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular American boy band Backstreet Boys, known for their songs such as “Quit Playing Games”, “As Long As You Love Me” and “Shape of My Heart”, on Wednesday announced that they set to return to India after 13 years with their DNA World Tour in May.

‘The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour’ will be a two-city tour, which will be held at Mumbai’s Jio World Gardens and in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on May 4 and 5, respectively.

The Backstreet Boys, formed in 1993 with AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson along with Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell, had last toured India in 2010.

BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination along with Live Nation is bringing the world-renowned band to the country this time.

In a press statement, BookMyShow said registrations for the much-awaited concert are live exclusively on their platform.

The next phase of DNA World Tour, which began in 2019, will kickstart from May 1 in Egypt and further move to places such as India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and South Africa.

The tour will celebrate the band’s history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess, and the band will belt out hits such as ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’, amongst others.

The band had last year released the first episode of their new documentary series “Making Of The DNA Tour”, giving fans an inside look at the preparation of their tour.

The Backstreet Boys was formed in 1993 with AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson along with Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Classical dance legend Kanak Rele passes away; Hema Malini pays tribute
Entertainment
Shez Raja: I aim to create a joyous, uplifting experience for live audiences
Entertainment
Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che turns a decade old
FILM
Class act: Newcomer impresses on debut
Hollywood News
Freida Pinto signs on to star in Boy at the Back of the Class adaptation
Entertainment
Pathaan: Siddharth Anand reacts to becoming first Hindi film director to enter £50 million mark
Entertainment
From my childhood, my memory of my favourite films was directed by the…
TELEVISION
Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to viral video of a fan trying to kiss…
TELEVISION
More than class, caste divide makes things complicated in India: Ashim Ahluwalia
NEWS
Malayalam actress Subi Suresh passes away at 41
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he starts making a film by filming a song…
TELEVISION
Reem Shaikh: ‘Why does my working with senior actors seem abnormal to everyone?’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW