'Border 2' review round-up: Sunny Deol’s return draws cheers and criticism

Highlights

Viewers have praised Sunny Deol’s return to the war genre

Reactions are divided over the film’s length and heightened nationalism

Performances by Diljit Dosanjh and the large-scale action have drawn consistent attention

Sunny Deol’s presence wins approval

Many viewers have pointed to Sunny Deol as the emotional anchor of Border 2. Social media reactions and audience comments describe his performance as a familiar throwback to the original Border, with several fans welcoming the return of his commanding screen presence and rallying dialogue.

For long-time followers of the 1997 film, Deol’s involvement has been cited as a key reason for watching the sequel, with audiences saying he keeps the film grounded even as the scale expands.

Praise for scale and military set pieces

Audience responses have repeatedly highlighted the film’s production scale. Viewers have noted the use of real military locations and large action sequences spanning land, sea and air, calling the visuals “grand” and “cinematic”.

Several reactions suggest the film feels designed for the big screen, with sound design and battle scenes singled out as immersive, particularly during aerial combat and frontline sequences.





Mixed reactions to patriotism and tone

While some viewers have welcomed the film’s overt patriotism, describing it as emotionally stirring, others have felt Border 2 leans heavily into nationalism. Online discussions show a split between audiences who see the tone as appropriate for a war film and those who feel it lacks subtlety.

Some viewers have compared the film to earlier war dramas, noting that the emotional restraint of older films is replaced here by louder, more forceful storytelling.

Diljit Dosanjh emerges as a standout

Among the supporting cast, Diljit Dosanjh has attracted strong audience approval for his portrayal of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. Viewers have described his performance as sincere and emotionally effective, particularly in scenes focused on sacrifice and duty.

His role has been cited by several moviegoers as one of the film’s most affecting elements.

Length and pacing divide viewers

At over three hours, the film’s runtime has been a recurring talking point. Some audiences have said the extended length allows the story to cover multiple fronts of the 1971 conflict, while others have felt the pacing slows in parts.

Comments suggest that viewers more invested in war films and patriotic dramas are more forgiving of the length than casual cinema-goers.

Women characters noted, but limited

Audience reactions have also pointed out that female characters, while present, remain on the sidelines. Viewers have noted performances by Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh, but many felt these roles lacked the emotional depth seen in the original Border.

A film that resonates differently across audiences

Overall, Border 2 appears to be connecting most strongly with viewers who value scale, sentiment and nostalgia. Those expecting a more restrained or reflective war narrative have expressed reservations, while fans of grand patriotic cinema have largely embraced the film.

