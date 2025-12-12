Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty unite in new 'Border 2' poster ahead of 16 December teaser

Highlights:

Border 2 teaser confirmed for 16 December, timed with Vijay Diwas

Makers promise a large-scale military drama for 2026

Directed by Anurag Singh, backed by T-Series and JP Films

Film set for 23 January 2026 cinema release

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has locked its teaser date, adding fresh momentum to the long-awaited sequel. The makers said the first look will land on Vijay Diwas, a move aimed at tying the film’s story to one of India’s most significant military milestones. A new poster has also arrived, pulling the four leads into a single frame and giving fans a clearer sense of the film’s scale.

Border 2 teaser set for Vijay Diwas as Sunny Varun Diljit lead new poster Instagram/tseriesfilms





What the new Border 2 poster shows

The poster carries a very direct idea: four men, one battlefield. Sunny Deol stands in front, weathered and ready. Varun Dhawan stands next to him in standard Army uniform, looking steady and focused. Diljit Dosanjh is dressed in Air Force colours, the cut of the jacket easy to spot. Ahan Shetty is shown as a Navy man, with a plain, neat look that fits the part. Behind them, the artwork packs in aircraft, tanks, and smoke—the usual markers of a war setting but arranged in a straightforward way.

A few fans said online that the layout reminded them of the first Border poster from 1997. The makers seem aware of that nostalgia and are using it without rewriting the original mood.

Why the Border 2 teaser arrives on Vijay Diwas

The team fixed 16 December, 1:30 PM, for a reason. Vijay Diwas marks India’s victory in the 1971 war. The first Border also centred on a 1971 chapter, so releasing the first footage on this date fits the film’s pitch. Producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta said in brief notes that the film aims to carry “the same spirit” as the 1997 classic.

Some trade sources said the teaser will run in theatres with Avatar: Fire and Ash on 19 December, giving it wide reach before year-end. That part has not been pushed heavily on social media, though it has been circulating in industry notes.





How fans reacted to the Border 2 reveal

Within minutes of the poster drop, comments rolled in. Many wrote about Sunny Deol’s look being close to his original Border role. Others singled out Varun Dhawan’s uniformed makeover. Diljit’s placement caught attention too, as fans claimed he “fits the Air Force shade”.

Ahan Shetty posted separately, thanking viewers for the response to his first look. He wrote that the uniform carries weight and he wanted it to look honest on screen.





What’s next for Sunny Deol’s Border 2

Border 2 is due in cinemas on 23 January 2026. It is one of the early major titles lined up for that month. Once the teaser goes out, the team is likely to drop more short updates through December, including the version of Sandese Aate Hain they have been working on.