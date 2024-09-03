  • Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Bopanna-Sutjiadi Pair reaches US Open mixed doubles semis

The eighth-seeded Bopanna-Sutjiadi duo secured a 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-7 win against the fourth-seeded Ebden-Krejcikova pair in the quarterfinal match.

In the upcoming semifinal, Bopanna and Sutjiadi will face the American team of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend. (Photo credit: X/@India_AllSports)

By: EasternEye

INDIAN tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi advanced to the semifinals of the US Open mixed doubles after a challenging victory over Australian Matthew Ebden and Czech player Barbora Krejcikova.

The eighth-seeded Bopanna-Sutjiadi duo secured a 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-7 win against the fourth-seeded Ebden-Krejcikova pair in a quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and 33 minutes on Monday night.

Earlier in the tournament, Bopanna and Sutjiadi had defeated the Australian duo of John Peers and Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic, winning 0-6, 7-6(5), 10-7 in the second round.

In the upcoming semifinal, Bopanna and Sutjiadi will face the American team of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend.

Bopanna, 44, had exited the men’s doubles competition after he and his partner Ebden, the second seeds, lost 1-6, 5-7 to the 16th-seeded Argentine pair of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the third round.

Bopanna and Ebden had previously won the Australian Open earlier this year.

Having already announced his retirement from the Davis Cup, it remains to be seen if the 44-year-old Bopanna will return to defend his Australian Open title in January 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Stories
News

UK suspends some arms exports to Israel
HEADLINE STORY

Adani and TotalEnergies form solar JV in Gujarat
News

Pakistani men tried for incitement to kill Dutch politician Wilders
News

Grenfell Tower fire victims fear final report may not deliver justice
HEADLINE STORY

Paralympics: Britain stage best performance on single day
News

Britain plans new law to boost workers’ rights, protect renters
HEADLINE STORY

Root hits record 34th Test century, eyes more runs
News

Hindus and Muslims unite to protect Bangladesh temple
News

India maintains fastest growth among major economies
Sports

Avani Lekhara is first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold medals
News

Asian mother admits manslaughter of 10-year-old daughter
News

Harris: Americans ready to turn page on Trump
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bopanna-Sutjiadi Bopanna-Sutjiadi Pair reaches US Open mixed doubles semis
Israel-arms-suspension UK suspends some arms exports to Israel
GSF Car Parts opens new branches in Ruislip, Stockton
Adani and TotalEnergies form solar JV in Gujarat
women-heart-health Early blood tests can predict women’s cardio risks over 30…
Kumar Nitesh Indian shuttler Kumar Nitesh secures maiden Paralympic gold