Bopanna-Sutjiadi Pair reaches US Open mixed doubles semis

In the upcoming semifinal, Bopanna and Sutjiadi will face the American team of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend.

By: EasternEye

INDIAN tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi advanced to the semifinals of the US Open mixed doubles after a challenging victory over Australian Matthew Ebden and Czech player Barbora Krejcikova.

The eighth-seeded Bopanna-Sutjiadi duo secured a 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-7 win against the fourth-seeded Ebden-Krejcikova pair in a quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and 33 minutes on Monday night.

Earlier in the tournament, Bopanna and Sutjiadi had defeated the Australian duo of John Peers and Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic, winning 0-6, 7-6(5), 10-7 in the second round.

In the upcoming semifinal, Bopanna and Sutjiadi will face the American team of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend.

Bopanna, 44, had exited the men’s doubles competition after he and his partner Ebden, the second seeds, lost 1-6, 5-7 to the 16th-seeded Argentine pair of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the third round.

Bopanna and Ebden had previously won the Australian Open earlier this year.

Having already announced his retirement from the Davis Cup, it remains to be seen if the 44-year-old Bopanna will return to defend his Australian Open title in January 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)