Boohoo tightens security for senior executives after reports of surveillance

The fast-fashion retailer conducted checks on executives’ vehicles and offices for potential listening devices and advised its leadership team to remain vigilant.

The allegations arise amid tensions between Boohoo and its largest shareholder, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group, which holds a 28 per cent stake.

By: EasternEye

BOOHOO has heightened security for its senior executives following reports of alleged surveillance.

The fast-fashion retailer conducted checks on executives' vehicles and offices for potential listening devices and advised its leadership team to remain vigilant.

Drones were reportedly observed flying near BoohooMAN’s Manchester office on two separate occasions in November, raising concerns among staff.

Executives, including CEO Dan Finley, former CEO John Lyttle, and co-founder Mahmud Kamani, were allegedly followed over several months.

According to The Times, Lyttle confronted individuals tailing him, who claimed to be “ex-forces.” These incidents are under investigation by police in London, Manchester, and Kent.

The surveillance, allegedly costing tens of thousands of pounds daily, is reported to have influenced Lyttle’s decision to resign in October. Neither Lyttle nor Boohoo has commented on the matter.

The alleged perpetrators and their motives remain unclear, with no arrests made so far.

The allegations arise amid tensions between Boohoo and its largest shareholder, Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, which holds a 28 per cent stake.

Ashley has criticised Boohoo’s management and is seeking a position on its board. Shareholders will vote on his proposal on 20 December.

Further investigations are ongoing.

