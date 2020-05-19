Boney Kapoor’s domestic help tests positive for Coronavirus

Well-known Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor on Tuesday issued a statement announcing that his 23-year-old domestic help has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Named Charan Sahu, the domestic help lived with the Kapoors – Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor – at their residence at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on May 19, 2020 at 5:07am PDT

A source informs that Charan was feeling unwell on Saturday evening and senior Kapoor immediately sent him for tests and later kept him in isolation. After receiving the test report, he informed the society administration and later BMC as well. After which, BMC and state government authorities started the process of getting the household into a quarantine centre.

Boney Kapoor informs that the entire family has gone into self-isolation. “My children, myself and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we have not left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to the government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advise given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us,” says the filmmaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Nov 10, 2019 at 3:02pm PST

Janhvi Kapoor, the elder daughter of Boney Kapoor and late veteran actress Sridevi, will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Roohi – Afzana. She was also gearing up to commence the shoot for Karan Johar’s much-talked-about period drama Takht. However, the team could not begin production due to the unexpected arrival of the Coronavirus pandemic.