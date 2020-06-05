Boney Kapoor reveals his staff members have recovered from COVID-19

Trending Now

A couple of weeks ago, Boney Kapoor had revealed that a few of his staff members have been tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker and his daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were home quarantined along with their other staff members.

Well today, the filmmaker took to Twitter to inform everyone that his staff members have recovered. He tweeted, “Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh @mybmc @MumbaiPolice.”

In another tweet, he also thanks doctors and the healthcare workers. Kapoor tweeted, “My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice.”

In one of the tweets, Boney Kapoor also urged people to follow the guidelines given by the government. He wrote, “We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice #Doctors #HealthcareWorkers #Covid19 #CoronaWarriors #StayHomeStaySafe.”

On the professional front, Boney Kapoor has faced a setback due to the coronavirus outbreak. A few days ago, he had revealed that the shooting of his production venture Maidaan has been stalled, and because of that, they have faced huge losses. The movie stars Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in the lead role.

