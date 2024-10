Over 70 bomb hoaxes hit Indian airlines, disrupt global flights

India’s government and civil aviation authorities warned that “very strict action” will be taken.

MORE than 70 fake bomb threats have been made against flights operated by multiple Indian airlines last week, Indian media reported last Sunday (20), sparking fear among passengers and global delays.

All flights landed safely, but the spate of threats has resulted in planes being diverted to Canada and Germany, and fighter jets scrambled to escort aircraft in the skies above Britain and Singapore.

New Delhi’s civil aviation authorities did not say how many threats were received in the past week, but the Times of India and broadcaster News18 reported more than 70 hoaxes targeting both domestic and international flights since October 13.

At least 30 hoax threats were made last Saturday (19) alone.

The global impact of delays and diversions has been heavy on airline schedules and costs.

At least one person – a minor – was arrested in India, but the threats have continued.

“All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted,” India’s aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said after the arrest last Wednesday (16).

A report in The Indian Express said an anonymous account on X (formerly Twitter), was suspended after posting bomb threats to at least 40 flights last Friday (18) and Saturday (19).

This included both Indian and international airlines, including from the US and New Zealand.

“There are bombs placed onboard… No one will make out alive. Hurry up and evacuate the plane,” read the identical messages from the suspended account, the newspaper reported.

Among recent flights impacted was an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York, with US security officials sweeping the plane after its safe landing last Saturday.

Other flights impacted include an Air India plane from New Delhi to Chicago, which was forced to make an emergency landing in the far northern Canadian city of Iqaluit last Tuesday (15).

Canada’s airforce had to fly the passengers on.

On the same day, Singapore scrambled fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane.

Last Thursday (17), British RAF fighter jets escorted an Air India Boeing 777-300 after a threat was made against the plane, which landed safely in London.

And last Friday (18), a Vistara flight from New Delhi to London had to divert to Frankfurt in Germany.