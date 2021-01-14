Bollywood to remake Vijay’s latest blockbuster Master?

By: Mohnish Singh







Starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in central characters, Tamil action-thriller Master (2021) arrived like a tsunami in cinemas on 13th January. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released in over 1000 theatres in Tamil Nadu and registered an unprecedented opening for a regional film. Smashing several box-office records, it went on to rack up more than ₹40 crore (400 million) gross on opening day in the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The latest we hear that even before witnessing the huge success of Master in South India, well-known Bollywood producer Murad Khetani had bought the rights of the film to remake it in Hindi. Khetani has previously remade Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy (2017) as Kabir Singh (2019) which became one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. He is currently gearing up to remake yet another Tamil blockbuster Thadam (2019) with Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead.

Now, Khetani is set to bring Master in Hindi. He will produce the remake in association with Endemol Shine. A source in the know informs an entertainment portal that all the paperwork has already been done and an official announcement is expected to be made soon.







“Around two weeks back, Murad along with the team of Endemol visited Chennai for a special screening of Master, after coordinating with the producers of Tamil original. They loved the film and decided to bankroll it in Hindi. This meeting led to paperwork and the producers now officially have the Hindi remake rights under their kitty. They have bagged the rights for a hefty sum,” divulges the source.

Murad and Endemol Shine are currently in the process of locking the director and get the Tamil film adapted in Hindi. The makers are planning to approach two A-list Bollywood actors to headline the project.

“Like Tamil, Murad and co are planning to cast two top stars from Bollywood for the Hindi remake as well. However, they will start approaching the actors on having a director on board. Be assured, this will be among the biggest casting coups in recent times,” the source concludes.







Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.





