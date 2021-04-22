Bollywood songs that hit the right notes during lockdown

FROM INSPIRING LYRICS TO CATCHY BEATS, THE FEEL-GOOD TRACKS TO HELP YOU COPE WITH ISOLATION

by ASJAD NAZIR

LOCKDOWN not ending and all the negativity that comes with it has resulted in a lot of people getting demoralised.

A perfect pick-me-up for those who are feeling down is great motivational music and a good place to find these songs is in Bollywood films.

With that in mind, Eastern Eye put together a playlist of Hindi film songs that is sure to give you a boost during the days when you are feeling down.

Duniya Mein Hum Aaye Hain from Mother India (1957): The first Bollywood film to be nominated for an Oscar had this emotion-filled song composed by Naushad. The touching track has a powerful message about walking through fire when you face problems, standing up again after stumbling and being brave because a higher power is with you.

Zindagi Ek Safar Hai from Andaz (1971): The catchy Shankar Jaikishan-composed song has been giving a life-affirming message since it took Bollywood by storm 50 years ago. Kishore Kumar injects an incredible energy and happiness-inducing yodelling into the track, which is about laughing often and embracing all life has to offer today because you don’t know what tomorrow will bring.

Jeevan Chalne Ka Naam from Shor (1972): The song comes along as perfect motivation in the movie when the protagonist takes on an impossible task and needs it most. Powered by positive high-energy beats, the Laxmikant-Pyarelal-composed track has inspiring lyrics about keeping on going through difficult times and most importantly, not giving up.

Zindagi Milke Bitayenge from Satte Pe Satta (1982): The joyous song is very much about togetherness, sharing happiness and helping one another through difficult times. The track, composed by RD Burman is a great mood booster because it has the perfect combination of uplifting music, hopeful lyrics and positivity-filled vocals.

Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai from Mr India (1987): This classic Laxmikant-Pyarelal composition is very much about the hopeful sentiments in the lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. The song offers the important message that victory follows defeat and the sorrow of today will turn into joy of tomorrow.

Rind Posh Maal from Mission Kashmir (2000): From the catchy music to the high-energy vocals, this track has a heart-warming energy to it, which will make you smile. The Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composition about welcoming spring has a hopeful message of a brighter tomorrow, togetherness and filling the world with a happy melody.

Chale Chalo from Lagaan (2001): The Oscar-nominated sports drama had this stirring anthem composed by AR Rahman about marching towards victory. The rousing number tells you to keep going through challenges, setbacks, sorrows and obstacles. It also showcases the importance of teamwork, which is needed during the pandemic more than ever.

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe from Dil Chahta Hai (2001): The dynamite dance number composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy still gives a much-needed lift and gets you busting some shapes. Beyond the catchy beats, it also has rousing lyrics about not caring what others think and appreciating all that life has to offer, including your inner spirit.

Kal Ho Naa Ho title track (2003): This multi-award-winning number composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy may be slow, but it has a lot of lyrical power delivered by Javed Akhtar. It tells you to live every moment to the fullest and appreciate blessings because you may not get the chance tomorrow.

Dhoom Machale from Dhoom (2004): This catchy number composed by Pritam is perfect to play at full volume and dance like no one is watching. The life-loving song is very much about letting go of any negative feelings and just having a blast, which you can safely do indoors with the music turned up loud.

Roobaroo from Rang De Basanti (2006): From the upbeat music to the inspiring lyrics, the life-affirming song composed by AR Rahman has an optimistic energy flowing through it. The top track is very much designed to make you believe in lighting an inner flame and that taking on any storms that may come your way is possible.

Kholo Kholo from Taare Zameen Par (2007): Less is more on this marvellous mid-tempo number composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, which comes during the film’s finale and is about realising your potential. The simple beat, accompanied by neatly crafted lyrics, is about rising above sorrow, flying towards the sky and following your destiny.

Yeh Ishq Hai from Jab We Met (2007): Although this Pritam-composed song is from a road trip movie and we are trapped indoors, it is one that let’s your imagination run free and is about loving your journey. The vocals from Shreya Ghoshal give an added injection of happiness and make you think about beautiful days that lay ahead.

Aal Izz Well from 3 Idiots (2009): The record-breaking film is built around this positive affirmation song composed by Shantanu Moitra. The song urges you to keep telling yourself “all is well” even through the most difficult times and unexpected challenges of life. It has a fun energy which elevates the sentiments and results in the “all is well” mantra getting stuck in your head.

Khaabon Ke Parinday from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): Everyone is being forced to daydream during lockdown and this soothing song from Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is a perfect accompaniment to that. It is about dreaming and surrendering yourself to brighter days that lay ahead. Special mention also to the film’s inspiring poem Toh Zinda Ho Tum, which is also about embracing being alive.

Zinda from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013): The rock-inspired song composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy features in the award-winning sports biopic and is about embracing life fully, which includes turning any pain into inner power. The emotion-filled vocals and heavy beats add strength to an already powerful song.

Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): The beauty of this song with nonsensical lyrics is that it allows you to just switch off and surrender yourself to the catchy music. The high-energy song will bring out silliness in you and sometimes you need that to get through difficult times.

Love You Zindagi from Dear Zindagi (2016): The beautiful composition from Amit Trivedi is a gentle push towards loving life and embracing all the good things it has to offer. The song is about blocking any negativity, doubts or anxiety and letting the good energy flow freely inside you.

Kar Har Maidan Fateh from Sanju (2018): The sweeping Vikram Montrose-composed song is powered by pumped-up vocals injected with adrenaline, and make you want to rise back up from the ashes to win any battle in life. The super catchy number is about breaking shackles, finding inner courage and conquering fear.

Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy (2019): The multi-award-winning film has this high-octane hip hop song composed by Dub Sharma and Divine, which tells you that no matter what challenges life throws at you, your time will come. The track is a great combination of catchy beats and life-affirming, hope-filled lyrics.