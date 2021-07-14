Bollywood movies that dealt with the subject of surrogacy

Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Preity Zinta (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Surrogacy is a subject that has not been explored much by Bollywood filmmakers. However, there are a few filmmakers who have made movies on surrogacy and tried to educate the audiences about the topic.

So, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood movies that dealt with the subject of surrogacy…

Doosri Dulhan (1984)

In 1984, filmmaker Lekh Tandon directed a film titled Doosri Dulhan which starred Shabana Azmi, Victor Banerjee, and Sharmila Tagore. The film was about a childless couple who hires a prostitute to be a surrogate mother. The movie was way ahead of its time and didn’t do well at the box office.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001)

Abbas-Mustan’s Chori Chori Chupke Chupke starring Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Preity Zinta released in 2001, and the storyline of the film was similar to Doosri Dulhan. In Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Salman and Rani played the role of a couple who hires a prostitute (Preity) to be their surrogate mother.

Filhaal (2002)

We have to say that in early 2000, filmmakers tried to explore the subject of surrogacy on the big screen a couple of times. After Chori Chori Chupke Chupke in 2001, in 2002, Meghna Gulzar directed a film titled Filhaal which also spoke about surrogacy. Tabu’s character in the film is not able to conceive due to complications, and Sushmita Sen who plays her best in the movie decides to be a surrogate mother for her.

I Am Afia (2010)

Onir’s I Am spoke about many social taboos and one of them was surrogacy. In one of the segments, I Am Afia, Nandita Das’ character wants to conceive through IVF and requires a sperm donor. While it is said that the identity of the sperm donor can’t be revealed, in the movie it is shown that she requests her doctor to reveal the identity of the man who will be her sperm donor.

Vicky Donor (2012)

2012 release Vicky Donor was not exactly about surrogacy but showcased the other side of it, sperm donation. In a very funny way, the film educated people about what sperm donation is all about. The movie gave a flying start to Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam’s career.

Mimi (2021)

Last on the list we have Mimi. The Kriti Sanon starrer is yet to release, but the trailer of the film was released recently, and it has received a good response. The movie revolves around a girl who becomes a surrogate mother for a foreigner couple, but after she becomes pregnant, the couple decides not to have the child.