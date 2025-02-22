Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Naomika Saran
Naomika Saran
Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirFeb 22, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

FILMMAKING FLAIR

ACCLAIMED director Onir will present another compelling project at this year’s BFI Flare LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, taking place in London from March 19-30.

He will premiere his powerful film We Are Faheem and Karan, which tells the story of a doomed romance between a security officer from southern India, stationed in a remote Kashmiri village, and a young local man.

Exploring themes of love, friendship, and the impact of geopolitical conflicts on personal lives, the brave film adds to Onir’s impressive body of boundarybreaking work.

Onir

SILLY SEQUEL

RECENT reports suggest that Farah Khan is working on a sequel to her 2004 film Main Hoon Na. However, it seems unlikely that Shah Rukh Khan would collaborate again with the choreographer-turned-filmmaker, who hasn’t been entrusted with directing a film since the box-office failures of Tees Maar Khan (2010) and Happy New Year (2014). This news was likely a publicity stunt aimed at reviving her struggling filmmaking career after years away from the director’s chair.

Farah Khan

START OF AN EPIC STORY

A BIG indicator of the buzz surrounding the forthcoming novel The Prince Without Sorrow was the intense five-way auction among leading publishers competing for it. The debut from Australian-Sri Lankan author Maithree Wijesekara, due to be published by Harper Voyager on March 27, is an epic south Asianinspired fantasy rooted in ancient India and the first instalment of a trilogy. Look out for my interview with the talented writer next month.


BRILLIANCE OF BULBUL

ONE of the standout aspects of an Aakash Odedra dance show is its strong musical element, and that is certainly true for his latest production, Songs of the Bulbul.

Following a successful world premiere at last year’s Edinburgh International Festival, the show is now set for a forthcoming tour.

Odedra has teamed up with genre-defying composer Rushil Ranjan to create what promises to be one of this year’s most remarkable musical shows.

For the performance at the Lowry, Salford (May 6), he will be accompanied by a full live orchestral arrangement by Manchester Camerata, along with singers Abi Sampa and Sarthak Kalyani.

Songs of the Bulbul brings to life the ancient Sufi myth of a Persian nightingale who, when captured, sings a glorious tune.

You can catch the stunning show at Birmingham Hippodrome (April 8-10), The Curve, Leicester (April 29-30), Brighton Dome (May 16-17), Norwich Playhouse (May 20- 21), Salisbury Playhouse (May 29), Nottingham Playhouse (June 3), Oxford Playhouse (July 2) and Sadlers Wells East, London (July 17-19).

Loveyapa

ANOTHER NEPO DISASTER

I HAD predicted that the recently released Loveyapa would be a box-office disaster, but even I didn’t expect it to fail this badly.

The film’s colossal failure will be deeply disappointing for star kids Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who are now realising that nepotism alone is no longer enough to sustain a meaningful career in Hindi cinema. Both will need to make far better choices and significantly improve their acting instead of relying on their famous film families.

HADIQA EP HAYAT IS A HUGE SUCCESS

HADIQA KIANI’S newly released songs on the Sufiscore record label prove that she has lost none of her musical magic. The iconic singer’s stunning EP Hayat, featuring cover versions of classic qawwalis, has received a rousing response.

If all goes to plan, the pop icon will return to touring and perform this new material live – something to genuinely look forward to. She is also receiving offers for more acting projects and has additional new music in the works.

Hadiqa Kiani

NEW STAR KID IN NEWS

BOLLYWOOD still hasn’t learned from nepotism dragging the industry down, with the sheer lack of talent among star kids.

The latest to reportedly join the never-ending stream of actors with famous relatives getting a big break is Naomika Saran, granddaughter of cinema legends Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. The daughter of former actress Rinke Khanna is said to be making her debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

If this project follows the pattern of others that have featured star kids over the past decade, then its fate is all but sealed – another inevitable failure.

Parveen Babi

KARTIK’S BAD BASU CHOICE

KARTIK AARYAN has the potential to become a major star, but he keeps hindering his own rise with silly choices – like agreeing to work with a dud director like Anurag Basu.

The director has had just one real success in the past 17 years, Barfi (2012), which borrowed heavily from multiple films.

Beyond that, he is notorious for exceeding budgets and failing to complete projects on time. Basu began work on Metro... In Dino in 2022, but the film has seemingly vanished.

Aaryan may come to regret his decision to collaborate with a filmmaker who Rishi Kapoor once described as irresponsible.

Kartik Aaryan

ONLINE NASTINESS

INDIAN social media star Ranveer Allahbadia has completely tarnished his reputation with an abhorrent comment he made on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent. What he said was so vile that I won’t pollute this page by repeating it here.

Despite the content creator’s attempts to apologise and promise improvement, the backlash was swift. His social media follower count has plummeted, and singer B Praak has cancelled his scheduled appearance on Allahbadia’s podcast.

This incident highlights the lawlessness of the online space in a conservative country like India, where social media influencers increasingly rely on shock tactics to gain attention. Many manipulate follower counts, spread misinformation, and engage in behaviour that a more regulated environment would not permit.

Ranveer Allahbadia

latest bollywood newsentertainment news

Related News

Salman-Rushdie
News

Man who attacked Salman Rushdie found guilty of attempted murder

nicolas cage
Entertainment

Nicolas Cage sued by ex over son’s brutal attack: Lawsuit alleges negligence & domestic violence cover-up

Apple-London-Reuters
Business

Apple to end advanced data protection for UK users

Yvette-Cooper
Featured

Government to introduce new laws on child exploitation, cuckooing

More For You

Why Trump believes Middle East peace plan will work

Donald Trump with Benjamin Netanyahu

Why Trump believes Middle East peace plan will work

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan to move 10 million people out of Israel and resettle them in Germany, France and the UK has caused outrage across the world.

With Hamas leaders standing happily by his side, Trump told reporters at a press conference at the White House: “Everybody I have spoken to loves the idea.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: ‘We should encourage settled migrants to become British'

The government should recognise the substantive and symbolic value of citizenship

Comment: ‘We should encourage settled migrants to become British'

HOW long should you live in Britain before you can become British?

Most people think that five years is about the right length of time to take up citizenship.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhaava'

Chhaava

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

UK SHOW IS A SHOCKER

THE recent Rewind Queens tour was an absolute shocker. The concerts had already been postponed from 2024 due to Alka Yagnik’s severe illness, yet organisers likely knew she wouldn’t be able to perform in the January shows in London and Birmingham – but only announced her absence days before.

Keep ReadingShow less
Column: How much longer will Rachel Reeves stay on as chancellor?

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves

Column: How much longer will Rachel Reeves stay on as chancellor?

THERE are a few Labour MPs who think “Rachel from accounts will be gone sooner than you think”.

She has certainly outdone Liz Truss in trashing the economy, but the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, will be loath to sack Rachel Reeves as chancellor because his own future is tied up with hers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Netflix's 'The Roshans' leaves out negative side of Hrithik Roshan's family

(From left) Hrithik Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and Rakesh Roshan

Netflix's 'The Roshans' leaves out negative side of Hrithik Roshan's family

THE recently released Netflix documentary The Roshans has been attracting global attention since its premiere. The series devotes an episode to each member of the film family, starting with music director Roshan Lal Nagrath.

Featuring a star-studded lineup of contributors, along with archival photos and film footage, it traces the journey of (musician) Rajesh, (filmmaker) Rakesh, and (actor) Hrithik Roshan.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc