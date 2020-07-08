Bollywood actresses who made a comeback on the digital platform and impressed us

OTT platforms are surely getting a lot of attention and audiences have started watching the content on digital platforms a lot. Many Bollywood celebs are trying to make a mark in the digital world. But well, there are many actresses who were on a break and decided to make their comeback through a digital platform.

Today, let’s look at the list of the actresses who made a comeback on the digital platform and impressed us …

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen’s last Bollywood film was 2010 release No Problem. In 2015, she starred in a Bengali film titled Nirbaak but after that, her fans were just waiting for her next release. This year, the actress finally made her comeback with Disney+ Hotstar’s web series, Aarya. Well, the series has received a great response and everyone is praising Sen for her performance in it.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor’s last film as a lead was 2012 release Dangerous Ishq. She made her digital debut this year with the web series, Mentalhood on Alt Balaji. Well, people welcomed Karisma with open arms and the series got a thumbs up from one and all.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza’s last film as a lead was 2016 release Iranian-Indian film Salaam Mumbai. She was seen in 2018 release Sanju, but in that film, she just had an extended cameo. She made her comeback as a lead with the web series Kaafir (2019) on Zee5. Her performance in the series was appreciated a lot and she also won many awards for her performance in it.

Lara Dutta

This year, Lara Dutta made her comeback with the web series, Hundred on Disney+ Hotstar. The series got a fantastic response and Lara’s performance as a cop was lauded. She clearly nailed as ACP Saumya Shukla in the series

Celina Jaitly

We last saw Celina Jaitly on the big screen in Thank You (2011). After nine years, she made her comeback with Zee5’s short film Season’s Greetings. Well, Celina surprised one and all with her performance in the short film and many people on social media posted that they would like to see her more in movies.