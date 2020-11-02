Bobby Deol turns baddie for Love Hostel?

By: Mohnish Singh







Bobby Deol, who is currently basking in the riotous success of his debut digital show Aashram (2020), recently added a new film to his resume. The actor signed on to star in Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films’ next project, titled Love Hostel. Besides him, the upcoming crime thriller also features Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra on its lead cast.

The latest buzz suggests that Bobby Deol is set to portray a negative character in Love Hostel. If the news is true, it will be his immediate next negative role after Aashram where he impressed everyone as self-styled godman Baba Nirala.

Sharing the basic plotline of the film, Sanya Malhotra had recently written on her Instagram account, “Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and some more in search of a fairy-tale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money, and principles, with mayhem and bloodshed.”







Looks like Deol has been roped in to essay the character of the “ruthless mercenary” in the film while Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra play the star-crossed lovers. The actor is known for playing all sorts of characters with great panache. We are sure he will nail this negative character as well.

Written and directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, and Gaurav Verma. The film is expected to go before cameras in early 2021 and release towards the end of the same year.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is waiting for the premiere of the second season of his hit show Aashram. Directed by well-known filmmaker Prakash Jha, Aashram 2 is scheduled to start streaming on Wednesday, November 11, on MX Player.











