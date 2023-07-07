Website Logo
  Friday, July 07, 2023
‘Bob Marley: One Love’ trailer unveiled

The film will hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

By: Mohnish Singh

The first official trailer for Bob Marley: One Love has been unveiled. The upcoming biopic delves into the life and legacy of the iconic Jamaica musician Bob Marley. Kingsley Ben-Adir is headlining the project.

Audiences catch a first glimpse at the varying stages of Marley’s life throughout the trailer, leading back to his beginnings in Jamaica all the way to his rise to global fame, Variety reported.

Glimpses of Marley performing on stage to the singer relaxing with his family paint a picture of his life. The trailer, too, sets the scene for Marley’s assassination attempt, which he survived. By the end, viewers are left with a parting phrase: “One love, one heart, one destiny.”

Ben-Adir stars as Marley alongside Lashana Lynch, who plays his wife Rita Marley. King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green helmed the biopic, while Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers and Terence Winter wrote the screenplay. Notably, Marley’s son Ziggy Marley joins the project as a producer.

He first showcased a sneak peek at Bob Marley: One Love at this year’s CinemaCon.

“It’s great to be here today on behalf of this movie about my father,” said Ziggy Marley at CinemaCon. “I’m here as a producer of this film, but also as a steward of my father’s incredible legacy… this message of unity and love is as urgent as ever.”

The film will hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

