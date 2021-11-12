Website Logo
  • Friday, November 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 462,690
Total Cases 34,414,186
Today's Fatalities 501
Today's Cases 12,516
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 462,690
Total Cases 34,414,186
Today's Fatalities 501
Today's Cases 12,516

Business

B&M revenue grows 1.2 per cent; says well stocked for Christmas

Shoppers buy gardening supplies at a B&M Home Store & Garden Centre in Leytonstone on May 09, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

B&M European Value Retail reported a 1.2 per cent growth in its revenue to £2.26 billion

during the first half of the fiscal year but its pre-tax earnings declined 4.6 per cent against a strong base last year.

The discount retailer, which sells a wide range of goods from food to homewares and gardening products, claimed its performance was “strong” but warned that the industry faces supply and inflationary pressures in the second half of the financial year.

Its chief executive Simon Arora said the company is in a good position heading into the Christmas season with a good availability of stocks.

“We have responded decisively to supply chain challenges by leveraging our strong supplier relationships and we have improved in-store execution”, he said.

“We are fully stocked heading into the golden quarter”, Arora said, referring to the Christmas shopping season.

The group’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) decreased 4.6 per cent to £282.2m from £295.6m reported during the same period last year when people stocked up essentials amid the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Its adjusted profit before tax also decreased 6.2 per cent to £238m from £253.6m reported during the year-ago period.

The company declared a dividend of 5p per share which will be paid on December 17.

But investors were disappointed as the company’s shares declined on the stock exchange for the second successive day on Friday (12) since the announcement of the results.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
AstraZeneca to take profit from Covid vaccine sales
INDIA
Online sales surge 23 per cent during Indian festive season: RedSeer
UK
Oxford Nanopore raises revenue guidance after UAE deal
UK
Uber hikes prices to provide ‘better rider experience’
HEADLINE STORY
Paytm makes history with India’s largest IPO
US
Theranos lab director says its technology was a ‘failure from the very beginning’
INDIA
Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar becomes India’s seventh woman billionaire
UK
Arora Group unveils luxury hotel near Windsor Great Park
INDIA
Amazon deal: Indian agency seeks documents from Future
UK
Sanjeev Gupta’s business facing ‘investigation in France’
UK
JLR expects gradual recovery in semiconductor situation
HEADLINE STORY
Paytm leads India’s latest IPO rush
Eastern Eye

Videos

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
B&M revenue grows 1.2 per cent; says well stocked for…
Celebrity chef Gurpareet Bains passes away
Graduates from poorer backgrounds earn half as much as privileged…
India says WTO fishing proposal favours rich nations
‘Broadcast research shows why regulator is not fit for purpose’
Ofcom study of Asian viewers ‘does not reveal true picture’
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE