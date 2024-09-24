  • Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Blood test could help detect obesity-related risks in children: Study

The study analysed blood samples from more than 1,300 children across various weight categories. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

A BLOOD test may help identify children at risk of obesity-related conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, by examining a wider range of lipid molecules beyond just cholesterol, a new study has found.

Traditionally, lipids have been considered as fatty acids in the body, commonly referred to as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ cholesterol, or triglycerides, which circulate in the blood and are the most common form of fat. However, researchers, including those from King’s College London, have discovered that the situation is more complex than previously thought.

The study analysed blood samples from more than 1,300 children across various weight categories and found new lipid molecules contributing to health risks, including blood pressure, which are not solely linked to a child’s weight.

Published in the journal Nature Medicine, the findings challenge the long-held belief that cholesterol is a primary cause of obesity-related complications in children, such as fatty liver. The researchers suggested that the blood test could help doctors detect early signs of disease and guide children towards appropriate treatment.

“For decades, scientists have relied on a classification system for lipids that split them into good and bad cholesterol, but now with a simple blood test we can assess a much broader range of lipid molecules that could serve as vital early warning signs for illness,” said lead author Cristina Legido-Quigley, a group leader in Systems Medicine at King’s College London.

“This has the potential to be an entirely new way to evaluate someone’s personal risk of disease, and by studying how to change lipid molecules in the body, we could even prevent metabolic diseases like diabetes altogether,” Legido-Quigley added.

The research utilised mass spectrometry, a technique that recent advancements have made more precise, enabling the mapping of single molecules and their internal structures. The team also studied another 186 children undergoing obesity management and analysed changes in their lipid molecules over a year.

“Using mass spectrometry-based lipidomics, we report an increase in ceramides, alongside a decrease in lysophospholipids and omega-3 fatty acids with obesity metabolism,” the authors wrote. Ceramides and phospholipids were linked to insulin resistance and cardiometabolic risk.

In the group of 186 children, the researchers observed reduced levels of ceramides, phospholipids, and triglycerides, indicating that addressing obesity could partially restore a healthy lipid profile in children and adolescents.

The study emphasised that identifying the specific lipids to target in obesity treatment is essential to preventing the progression of severe complications.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 390 million children and adolescents aged 5-19 were overweight in 2022, up from 8 per cent in 1990 to 20 per cent in 2022, with boys and girls affected almost equally.

(With inputs from PTI)

