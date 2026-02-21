BLACKPINK becomes the first artist to reach 100 million YouTube subscribers

Highlights





First Official Artist Channel to cross 100 million subscribers on YouTube

Custom Red Diamond Creator Award presented to mark the milestone

Nine videos in the platform’s Billion Views Club and multiple record-breaking debuts

A record-setting milestone

BLACKPINK has crossed 100 million subscribers on its Official Artist Channel, becoming the first act on YouTube to achieve the landmark figure. The platform marked the moment by presenting the group with a bespoke Red Diamond Creator Award, recognising their scale and global reach.

Billion-view catalogue and fast starts

The group’s channel hosts nine videos with more than one billion views, including signature releases such as DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love and Pink Venom. Solo releases have also played a role, with LISA’s Money and JENNIE’s Solo among the entries.

BLACKPINK also holds three of the top 10 biggest 24-hour music video debuts on the platform, while LISA’s LALISA claims another place on the list. Pink Venom leads their debuts with 90.4 million views in its first day, followed by How You Like That (86.3 million) and Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez (79 million).

Global audience and fan engagement

Over the past year, the group accumulated 3.3 billion views worldwide, with strong audiences in South Korea, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the United States and Brazil. Their presence on the platform has extended beyond music videos, including the 2021 livestream concert THE SHOW and fan campaigns such as the #PinkVenomChallenge.

Next chapter for the group

Following a world tour spanning 33 shows in 16 cities, BLACKPINK is set to reunite as a full group for the first time in three years. Their third mini album, DEADLINE, is scheduled for release on 27 February, marking the next phase in a career that continues to set benchmarks on the platform.