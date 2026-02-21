Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

BLACKPINK becomes the first artist to reach 100 million YouTube subscribers

BLACKPINK also holds three of the top 10 biggest 24-hour music video debuts on the platform

BLACKPINK YouTube subscribers

The platform marked the moment by presenting the group with a bespoke Red Diamond Creator Award

X/ luiwai55
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 21, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • First Official Artist Channel to cross 100 million subscribers on YouTube
  • Custom Red Diamond Creator Award presented to mark the milestone
  • Nine videos in the platform’s Billion Views Club and multiple record-breaking debuts

A record-setting milestone

BLACKPINK has crossed 100 million subscribers on its Official Artist Channel, becoming the first act on YouTube to achieve the landmark figure. The platform marked the moment by presenting the group with a bespoke Red Diamond Creator Award, recognising their scale and global reach.

Billion-view catalogue and fast starts

The group’s channel hosts nine videos with more than one billion views, including signature releases such as DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love and Pink Venom. Solo releases have also played a role, with LISA’s Money and JENNIE’s Solo among the entries.

BLACKPINK also holds three of the top 10 biggest 24-hour music video debuts on the platform, while LISA’s LALISA claims another place on the list. Pink Venom leads their debuts with 90.4 million views in its first day, followed by How You Like That (86.3 million) and Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez (79 million).

Global audience and fan engagement

Over the past year, the group accumulated 3.3 billion views worldwide, with strong audiences in South Korea, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the United States and Brazil. Their presence on the platform has extended beyond music videos, including the 2021 livestream concert THE SHOW and fan campaigns such as the #PinkVenomChallenge.

Next chapter for the group

Following a world tour spanning 33 shows in 16 cities, BLACKPINK is set to reunite as a full group for the first time in three years. Their third mini album, DEADLINE, is scheduled for release on 27 February, marking the next phase in a career that continues to set benchmarks on the platform.

youtubemusiccreatorsblack pink

Related News

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us