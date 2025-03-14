Skip to content
Black Mirror's first trailer for the new season teases more tech horrors

Upcoming season of Black Mirror will likely test the boundaries of the show’s usual blend of sci-fi, horror, and existential drama.

Cristin Milioti

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 14, 2025
Black Mirror fans have much to look forward to as Netflix drops the first trailer for the latest season of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology. The new season, set to premiere on 10 April, promises six new episodes filled with chilling stories that explore the dark side of technology. The trailer maintains the show’s familiar ominous tone, hinting at yet more disquieting narratives in a world where technology continues to go wrong.

An all-star cast

This new chapter brings a stellar cast to the Black Mirror universe, with familiar faces from the world of film and television making their debuts. Peter Capaldi, Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Emma Corrin are just a few of the big names lined up for the new season. The trailer also confirms the return of some past stars, with Cristin Milioti reprising her role as Nanette Cole from the fan-favourite “USS Callister” episode.

The inclusion of other returning cast members such as Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, and Jimmi Simpson will see the continuation of the USS Callister storyline. Originally featured in season 4, this episode follows a crew trapped in a sinister video game created by their deranged boss, Robert Daly, played by Jesse Plemons. While Daly met his end in the original episode, it appears that the surviving crew will continue their journey in the new season.

Other returning actors include Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry, both of whom previously appeared in the 2018 interactive special Bandersnatch. Their return to Black Mirror will take place in new storylines, offering fans more of the innovative, unsettling storytelling for which the show is famous.

New themes and directions

Series creator Charlie Brooker hinted at a few surprises in store for viewers. While Black Mirror has made a name for itself as a tech-heavy, dystopian drama, Brooker shared that this season will also dive into emotional territory. “We’re doing some things we’ve not done before,” Brooker said of the upcoming episodes. “People can expect quite a lot of emotion and, hopefully, a good mix of chills.”

Although Brooker has experimented with horror elements in the past, this season appears to return to the show’s roots. The upcoming episodes are described by Brooker as “OG Black Mirror,” with a focus on gut-wrenching narratives that deliver a powerful emotional punch. “I wrote one script, and the consensus was that it was one of the bleakest, heaviest gut punches yet,” Brooker revealed. Some episodes will continue to explore tech-related themes, but others will go in new directions, even making people cry, according to Brooker.

Brooker also teased a couple of horror stories in the last season that were labelled under a new category called Red Mirror. However, this new instalment will seemingly return to the original Black Mirror formula of blending the unsettling with the thought-provoking.

The legacy of Black Mirror

Since its inception in 2011, Black Mirror has carved a niche for itself in the realm of science fiction television. Initially broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK, the show gained a loyal following before Netflix purchased the rights and produced its third season in 2016. Over the years, Black Mirror has earned critical acclaim for its unique and often disturbing take on how technology affects modern life.

The show’s first five seasons garnered 14 Emmy nominations and won eight, with standout episodes such as San Junipero (2017), USS Callister (2018), and the interactive special Bandersnatch (2019) being recognised for their innovative storytelling. The series has inspired a wave of imitators, although none has quite managed to capture the same level of acclaim or impact.

Following the release of season 5 in 2019, Black Mirror took an extended hiatus, only to return in 2023 with a sixth season that was generally well-received. With standout performances from stars such as Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, and Paapa Essiedu, the show reaffirmed its place as a powerful force in modern science fiction. The latest season promises to continue that momentum with a combination of familiar faces and fresh new talent.

