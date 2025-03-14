Black Mirror's first trailer for the new season teases more tech horrors

Eastern Eye decided to mark this milestone by presenting an A to Z journey of his life and incredible career.

A is for awesome: The actor’s impressive body of work includes hit films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Dil (1990), Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991), Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Rangeela (1995), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Raja Hindustani (1996), Ishq (1997), Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan (2001), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Rang De Basanti (2006), Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014), and Dangal (2016).

B is for beginning: The actor was born Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan on March 14, 1965, in Mumbai, into a film family that included his producer father Tahir Hussain. He grew up surrounded by cinema and decided early on he wanted to become an actor.

C is for charity: The philanthropic star has made significant contributions to various causes over the years, including raising awareness about important issues and donating large sums of money. In 2016, he set up the not-for-profit company Paani Foundation with his then wife Kiran Rao, to work towards creating a drought-free Maharashtra. His other charitable endeavours include being a goodwill ambassador for Unicef.

D is for Darr: The in-demand star has turned down several high-profile films that went on to become huge blockbusters. Perhaps the most notable of these was the 1993 psychological thriller Darr, which he walked out of after production started. It famously opened the door for Shah Rukh Khan, who replaced Aamir and began his rise to superstardom, including forming a dream partnership with filmmaker Yash Chopra.

E is for Earth: His partition drama Earth (1999) won great acclaim. It was the first of many films Khan starred in or produced that were put forward as India’s official entry for the Academy Award in the best international film category. His other films that represented India at the Oscars include Lagaan (2001), Rang De Basanti (2006), Taare Zameen Par (2007), and Peepli Live (2010).

F is for failures: The actor has faced failures during his career, including high-profile disappointments such as Mela (2000), Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005), Thugs of Hindostan (2018), and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Despite these setbacks, he has always managed to bounce back with incredible highs.

G is for government honours: The actor famously refuses to attend Bollywood awards due to their lack of credibility. However, he has accepted prestigious government honours, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, along with National film awards.

H is for highest grosser: The actor has headlined films that have become the highest-grossing in Bollywood multiple times, including Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014), and the current record holder Dangal (2016). His home production Secret Superstar (2017) also broke box office records for an Indian movie in China.

I is for inspiration: The actor has headlined multiple Bollywood blockbusters that have been unofficial remakes or adaptations of international films. These include Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (It Happened One Night), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (Houseboat), Akele Hum Akele Tum (Kramer Vs Kramer), Aatank Hi Aatank (The Godfather), Ghulam (On The Waterfront), Mann (An Affair To Remember), and Ghajini (Memento). His 2022 release Laal Singh Chaddha was an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.





J is for Junaid: The actor’s son Junaid Khan has followed in his footsteps into the film industry. He has so far starred in Maharaj (2023) and the recently released Loveyapa (2025).

K is for kiss: Khan steamed up the screen in Raja Hindustani (1996) with one of the longest onscreen kisses in Bollywood history. The super hit, heavily inspired by the Bollywood classic Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), became one of the highest-grossing movies in Hindi cinema history.

L is for Lost Ladies: Khan produced Laapataa Ladies (2024), which was directed by his now ex-wife Kiran Rao. It was put forward as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars but was not nominated, despite receiving support from big names like Hollywood director Alfonso Cuarón.

M is for mental health: Khan revealed that he has started joint therapy sessions with his daughter Ira. He also recorded a video with her and Dr Vivek Murthy discussing mental health, helping break the stigma surrounding it.

N is for nephew: The actor launched his nephew Imran Khan with his home production Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008), which was an award-winning runaway success. He would also produce Imran’s multi-award-winning movie Delhi Belly (2011).

O is for Oscar: Aamir produced and starred in Lagaan (2001), which became only the second commercial Bollywood film ever to receive a nomination for best foreign language film at the 74th Academy Awards. No commercial Bollywood film has received a nomination since then. Lagaan won numerous awards, including best film, best actor, best director, and best story at the Filmfare and IIFA awards.

P is for politics: Khan has never endorsed any political party, but he has encouraged people to vote and be part of the electoral process.

P is also for piercing: The actor got his nose and ear pierced for his 2018 adventure film Thugs of Hindostan.

Q is for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: Aamir’s 1988 debut film as a leading man became a smash hit and turned the young actor into a huge star overnight. He won his first major accolades for the film, including a Filmfare and National Film Award. It also re-launched the era of romance in Bollywood.

R is for Rang De Basanti: His movie Rang De Basanti (2006) became a huge hit and won major accolades, including best film at the National, Filmfare, IIFA, and Zee Awards. It was India’s official entry for the Academy Awards but didn’t get nominated. However, it did receive a Bafta nomination for best foreign language film.

S is for Satyamev Jayate: Khan was paid a recordbreaking amount to host the TV series Satyamev Jayate (2012), which was a massive success. The show, dealing with social causes, featured inspiring guests including the Phogat sisters, who inspired his record-breaking movie Dangal.

T is for Taare Zameen Par: Khan made a winning directorial debut with the critical and commercial success Taare Zameen Par (2007). The children’s drama earned multiple honours, including a Filmfare and National Award for best film. It was India’s official entry for the Academy Awards.

U is for uncle: Perhaps the greatest influence on Khan was his hugely successful filmmaker uncle Nasir Hussain, who produced and directed a large number of blockbuster hits. Before becoming a star, Khan worked with him as an assistant director on his films Manzil Manzil (1984) and Zabardast (1985). His uncle launched him as a hero by producing his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).

V is for versatile: The actor has been defined by his versatility throughout his career and has transformed himself physically and visually for various roles. This has earned Aamir praise and given him a diverse body of work.

W is for wives: Khan has been married and divorced twice, first to Reena Dutta (from 1986 to 2002) and then to filmmaker Kiran Rao (2005 to 2021). He has three children.

X is for X factor: Khan’s focus on quality over quantity has given him a high hit rate and earned him the nickname Mr Perfectionist.

Y is for younger days: Khan made his first onscreen appearance as an eight-year-old in the popular title track of the smash hit film Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), which was produced and directed by his uncle Nasir Hussain. He also acted in Madhosh (1974), which was produced by his father.

Z is for Zeenat: Another huge influence in Khan’s life has been his mother Zeenat. In 2013, he performed Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, with her. He has regularly spoken to her about personal and professional matters. The devoted son organised a lavish 90th birthday party for her in 2024.