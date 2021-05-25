Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 25, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 307,231
Total Cases 26,948,874
Today's Fatalities 3,511
Today's Cases 196,427
HEADLINE STORY

Starmer says Labour will work to end structural racism
Keir Starmer (Photo: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images).

LABOUR leader Sir Keir Starmer said the next Labour government would work to eradicate structural racism as Tuesday (25) marked the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd beneath a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee, sparking worldwide protests over racial inequalities.

“On the 25th of May 2020, not only did people see the violence on a street in Minneapolis, but they could see the violence and destruction that structural racism was having on black communities in their own societies as a result of the pandemic,” Sir Keir said.

He added that “eradication of structural racism will be a defining cause for the next Labour government.”

Shadow justice secretary and north London MP David Lammy said: “George Floyd looked like me, he could have been me. That’s why his death reverberated around the world. People said: none of us can breathe when we still face the issues of structural racism in our lives every day.

“That’s why George Floyd’s death sparked a global movement, from Minneapolis to Manchester to Mile End. Black and white people came together to say Black Lives Matter.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said he wanted the Black Lives Matter movement to be “translated into real and lasting change”.

Thousands of people in the UK took part in protests following Floyd’s death.

Khan said: “One year on from the shocking killing of George Floyd, my thoughts are with his family and friends, and everyone affected by his brutal murder.

“As mayor, my hope is that the Black Lives Matter movement can be translated into real and lasting change.

“Because that’s the best possible tribute we could ever pay to George Floyd…”

Khan, who earlier this month was re-elected as mayor, said Londoners will lead the way in the struggle for racial justice and equality.

“I’m personally committed to ensuring London leads the way as part of this generational struggle for racial justice and equality,” Khan said.

“As we seek to recover and rebuild from a pandemic that has disproportionately impacted our minority communities, it’s essential that we continue to raise our voices against racism…

“And say loud and clear that Black Lives Matter.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

