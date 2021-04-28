Birthday Special: Top performances of Samantha Akkineni

By Murtuza Iqbal

Samantha Akkineni is one of the biggest stars in the South film industry. She has been a part of many successful Tamil and Telugu movies and has also proved her mettle as an actor.

Today, on Samantha’s 34th birthday, let’s look at the list of top performances of the actress…

Ye Maaya Chesave

Samantha made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave. It was a romantic film and the actress impressed one and all with her performance in it. After Ye Maaya Chesave, there was no looking back for Samantha.

Eega

SS Rajamouli’s Eega (2012) is undoubtedly one of the best Telugu movies. The film revolved around a guy who gets killed and is reborn as a fly. Samantha played the female lead in the movie and her performance was damn good. She won Filmfare Best Actress Award (Telugu) for her performance in the film.

Neethaane En Ponvasantham

In 2012, Samantha also featured in the Tamil film Neethaane En Ponvasantham, and for her performance in the movie, she received Filmfare Best Actress Award (Tamil). In the same year, she won two Filmfare Best Actress awards.

A Aa

Samantha teamed up with Nithiin for a romantic film titled A Aa. The movie was a super hit at the box office, and Samantha’s performance in it was praised by everyone. She won Filmfare Best Actress Award (Telugu) for the movie.

Rangasthalam

In the 2018 release Rangasthalam, Samantha played the role of a village and her performance surely stood in the movie. She was damn good and earned a lot of praise for her act.

Mahanati

While Samantha was mainly doing lead roles, she decided to feature in a supporting role in Mahanati. The actress once again grabbed everyone’s attention with her excellent performance.

Super Deluxe

Last but not the least, we have Super Deluxe on the list. We know that Vijay Sethupathi took all the limelight in the movie with his performance as a transgender. However, we cannot ignore that Samantha was also damn good in the film and gave one of the best performances of her career.