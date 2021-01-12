Birthday Special: Top performances of Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar is one actress who has ruled the television industry, left a mark with her performance on the big screen, and even did very well in the digital world. She has done everything and has proved her mettle as an actress with each and every project.







Today, as Sakshi celebrates her 48th birthday, let’s look at the list of top performances of the actress…

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii







Sakshi Tanwar ruled the small screens for eight years as Parvati Agarwal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. It was one of the highest-rated shows, and for her performance in the TV serial, Sakshi won numerous awards.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain







After Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii went off-air, Sakshi featured in a couple of shows as a supporting character. But in 2011, she made a smashing comeback with the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The serial aired for three years, and once again Sakshi took home many awards for her performance in it.

Dangal







Dangal was more about Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. However, the character of Phogat’s wife, Daya Kaur was not sidelined. Sakshi played the role of Daya Kaur beautifully and had scenes that gave her the scope to shine.

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat

After ruling the Television industry, and making a mark in Bollywood, Sakshi turned her ways towards OTT platforms. She made her digital debut with Alt Balaji’s series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Three seasons of the series have already been released and Sakshi was simply wonderful in it.

Mission Over Mars

Last, on the list, we have one more web series. Titled Mission Over Mars, the series was based on the ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organisation) Mars Orbiter Mission, and Sakshi played one of the female leads in it. She was simply excellent in the series.





