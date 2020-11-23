Birthday Special: Top 5 songs of Baba Sehgal

Murtuza Iqbal







Nowadays, we have Badshah, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Raftaar, and others to rap in the songs. But the man who introduced rap to the Indian audience was Baba Sehgal. In the 90s, Sehgal was quite famous for his rap songs, and he had also sung many Hindi tracks in Bollywood films.

Today, on his 55th birthday, let’s look at the list of top five songs of Baba Sehgal…

Thanda Thanda Paani







Baba Sehgal’s debut music album was Dilruba (1990) and then later in 1991 he released his second album Alibaba. But, he came into the limelight with the album Thanda Thanda Paani. The title track of the album was a chartbuster and everyone loved it.

Dil Dhadke







In the album, Thanda Thanda Paani, there was another track titled Dil Dhadke. It was a wonderful song, and apart from Baba Sehgal, it also featured Pooja Bedi in it.

Baari Barsi Khatan Gaya Si







We are sure you have heard many versions of the Punjabi folk song Baari Barsi Khatan Gaya Si, but one of the best versions of it was sung by Baba Sehgal. He got the perfect Punjabi flavour in it along with his rap.

Rukmani Rukmani

We can’t forget the songs of Roja which were composed by none other than the music maestro AR Rahman. Roja was a Tamil film and it was dubbed in Hindi. The song Rukmani Rukmani in the Hindi version of the film was sung by Baba Sehgal. It was something totally different from what we would have expected from him, but Sehgal’s voice was impressive in the track.

Aaja Meri Gaadi Me Baith Ja

Apart from being a rapper and a singer, Baba Sehgal also tried his hands at acting and starred in the 1998 release Miss 420. The song of the film Aaja Meri Gaadi Me Baith Ja sung by Sehgal and Anu Malik had received a great response.





