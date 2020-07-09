My playlist – Rush Toor

ACCLAIMED music producer Rishi Rich recently launched his new record label Break The Noise with the single Das De Tu, which teamed up British singer Jagtar with American rap talent Rush Toor.

Hailing from Malaysia and living in San Francisco Bay Area, America, Rush Toor is a naturally gifted rap talent who has been influenced by artists like 2Pac, Biggie, Wu-Tang, Kendrick, Drake, Kanye and Bone Thugs. The ambitious artist wants to make a mark globally and share his passion for music.

Eastern Eye got Rush Toor to select 10 songs he loves.

Signs by Drake: I don’t even know where to start. This track is just a big mood from the composition, to the vocals. I mean it’s a Drake song, so you really can’t go wrong!

Come Through and Chill by Miguel Ft. J Cole: As soon as I heard this track, I knew it was a keeper. You can play this anywhere and anyone can vibe to it. This was my jam for a solid year when it first came out. I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of this track.

Best Part by Daniel Caesar & H.E.R: This has to be one of the purest songs I’ve had the pleasure of listening to. Their voices, mixed with the composition, is just so amazing and it makes you want to sing along or sing it to your loved one. Definitely a piece of art.

Chase The Money by E40 Ft. Quavo, Roddy Ricch, A$AP Ferg, ScHoolboy Q: Slapper, that’s all I can say. I gotta hold it down for the Bay with this one.

Ambitionz Az a Ridah by 2Pac: I feel like my top 10 list wouldn’t be complete without a 2Pac track. This one takes it to the roots with a piano riff, which even the newer generation can recognise.

Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill: When I first heard this song, I wasn’t really feeling the vibe of it, so I dropped it for a few weeks. Honestly, after I heard it for the second time, I was hooked. Maybe the first time I heard it on a phone and not in the car, but when you put the volume all the way up and start driving, this gives you goosebumps. I got straight chills when Meek goes, ‘hold on wait a minute, ya’ll thought I was finished.’

In Your Eyes by The Weeknd: Anytime a Weeknd song hits your speakers, you just know it is gonna be good! This guy’s vocals are off the charts with highs no one can match in this industry. I feel like his compositions are the true reason I like his music. They are abnormal, funky and just work. If MJ were alive today, he’d probably pass the torch to this guy.

Who’s Lovin’ You by The Jackson 5: Speaking of MJ, here is one of my favourite tracks by him and his brothers. This song is a testament to the raw talent that came from that group, specifically MJ. No matter how young or old you are, if you pour your heart into something, you can achieve it all.

Otra Noche en Miami by Bad Bunny: Honestly, I don’t understand a word in this song besides Miami, but damn this track is amazing. This goes to show you that music is universal and can bring all sorts of people together. Who would have thought an Indian kid born in Malaysia and raised in the USA would end up having one of his top 10 tracks be from a guy born in Puerto Rico rapping in Latin? Mind equals blown!

Barking by Ramz: When I first heard this song, I was totally hooked. This man knows how to make a catchy hook. The tune just flows and has a very unilateral direction that makes you interested in what he’s gonna say next. Honestly, it is hard to make a top 10 list – seeing as I am an artist and have an appreciation for many tracks, but I just had to put this one in there for good measure.

