Sir Salman Rushdie heads list of British Asians recognised in Queen’s Honours List

Salman Rushdie (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

By:

Author Sir Salman Rushdie and cricketer Moeen Ali are among a number of British Asians honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List published on Wednesday (1).

With doctors, politicians, educators, authors, community leaders and philanthropists among the 13.3 per cent of recipients coming from an ethnic minority background, this list showcases the immense contribution British Asians make to the nation.

Following his receipt of a knighthood in 2007, Rushdie is receiving an Order of the Companions of Honour for his services to literature. Ali will receive his Order of the British Empire for services to cricket.

In addition to this, CEO of The Fragrance Shop and Per-Scent Sanjay Vadera receives an MBE for his services to international trade. The child of Ugandan Asian parents who fled the dictatorship of then-President Idi Amin, he set up perfume company Per-Scent in 1990. After selling 65 per cent of his stake in that company in 2005, he bought The Fragrance Shop the year after.

Whilst delighted to receive his MBE, Vadera expressed surprise upon learning about the honour. “On hearing the news I was shocked, it didn’t immediately sink in,” he told Eastern Eye.

Vadera also said how upon finding out he would receive the honour, his first thoughts went to his family and the staff.

“I was absolutely thrilled but my true first thoughts related to my family, my team and my customers; everything that happens is as a result of a collaborative effort, fuelled by a vision, driven by passion, simplicity and innovation,” he said.

“We want to find a fragrance suitable for everyone, that sparks the emotions, it gives back like we do! This honour makes me even more determined to ‘spray a little happiness’, for my family, my team, my customers, my brand partners and the charities we support,” Vadera explained.

The Birthday Honours list is one of two occasions in the year when the monarch bestows MBEs, CBEs, OBEs and Knight/Damehoods upon notable people for exceptional service in their field.

This year’s Birthday list includes many who helped people in a range of fields during the Covid-19 pandemic. Professor Aziz Sheikh OBE FRSE, the Chair of Primary Care R&D at the University of Edinburgh, will receive a Knighthood for services to Covid-19 research and policy.

Rukeya Khanom Miah the Deputy Associate Director of Nursing and Senior Midwife at the Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, receives an MBE for services to Maternity and Healthcare Education, particularly during Covid-19.

Navin Fakirchand Shah the former London Assembly Member for Brent and Harrow recieves and OBE for political and public service.

Shah expressed delight at learning he would gain the honour. ‘I’m delighted and overwhelmed with this honour. I accept it as a mark of success in reaching out to communities and stakeholders, working in the spirit of partnership to promote social justice, combat racism and discrimination in all forms, support the deprived and to protect and enhance the environment,” he said.

His career in the voluntary sector has spanned over 40 years, as well as spending over two decades as an elected official. Shah’s community engagement began in the 1970s by participating in Harrow’s branch of the anti-apartheid movement. He also set up the Harrow Anti-Racist Alliance in the front room of his house. Through his work on community cohesion, Harrow has become a top borough for community relations.

“I’m still trying to come to terms with this honour. Particularly being a ‘commander’ sounds unreal! It will take time for it to sink in. I’m very grateful for this appreciation and will do my best to live up to the privilege and the honour bestowed on me,” Shah said.

Professor Parveen Yaqoob, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Reading and joint Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research and innovation, has received an MBE for services to higher education.

“I am overwhelmed to be recognised for a job that means so much to me….I grew up in a culture that actively discouraged education for girls, so I was really lucky to get the chance to go to university. Higher education has given me opportunities that I could never have imagined, and so to pay that back in some small way means the world to me,” she told Eastern Eye.

Since joining the university in 1998 as a lecturer in human nutrition, she was promoted to professor in 2010 and became the head of the School of Chemistry, Food and Pharmacy in 2015. She became Pro-Vice-Chancellor in 2018, taking on the additional role of Deputy Vice-Chancellor in 2020. Professor Yaqoob also thanked her colleagues for their support during her time at the university.

“I have been at Reading for 24 years now and I have worked with some amazingly talented and generous people. I would like to thank them for all the support that they have given me over the years. This could not have happened without them,” she said.

Chair of Care England and joint-operator of Hallmark Care Homes Avnish Goyal receives a CBE for his services to social care and philanthropy.The former accountant joined forces with his brothers Ram and Vidya to operate what is now 19 high-end care homes across the UK.

Having been brought over by their father Hemraj from East Africa, the family originally had a newsagent shop, before building a modest retail and residential property portfolio. They acquired their first care home in Pontypridd, Wales in 1997 and since then, through the creation of construction company Goldfinch Developments, they’ve created even more.

“I’m deeply humbled to be recognised by her Majesty, the Queen in her special diamond jubilee year for my work in social care and philanthropy as we celebrate our own silver jubilee for Hallmark Care Homes,” Goyal told Eastern Eye.

Since going into the care home business, a desire to help the elderly enjoy a comfortable retirement was central to Goyal’s philosophy.

“I joined the sector because I wanted to make a difference and I knew I had something to offer. Over that time, I’ve worked hard, with my brothers, to establish a care company we can be proud of by delivering high quality care to residents in beautifully designed award-winning care homes and driving quality and care standards in the sector,” he said.

Owner of the Mandeville boutique hotel in London Vinu Bhattessa receives an OBE in recognition of his charitable and voluntary services, in particular during Covid-19.

“To be given an OBE is a huge honour and to be receiving it in the year of the Queen’s Jubilee is particularly special. I am truly humbled that the charity work I have done for over 30 years has been recognised,” he told Eastern Eye.

As well as owning the Mandeville and Pendley Manor hotels, he is a leading member of the Gujarati community and did much to bring the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in north-London into reality.

Honoured for his political and public service, Councillor Ameet Jogia will receive an MBE for his work. As well as being a councillor on Harrow Council for over eight years, Jogia has been a Conservative Party activist for over two decades. He worked in Parliament for over 10 years as Aide to Lord Popat and recently won a Parliamentary award for long standing service.

In addition to this, he played a central role in his party’s win in Harrow in May’s local elections, the party’s only gain in the country.

He has helped the Party to engage with the British Indian community, serving three Conservative Prime Ministers; David Cameron, Therea May and Boris Johnson. Jogia set up the Conservative Friends of India (the party’s largest affiliate group) in 2012, and played a role in organising the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the country.

“My late parents instilled in me from an early age, the importance of serving our local community and giving back to society. I’m therefore truly honoured and humbled to receive this honour for a role that I truly cherish which I hope will make them proud. I hope that I can continue to do more civic duty in years to come,” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to all the winners “I pay tribute to all of this year’s winners. Their stories of courage and compassion are an inspiration to us all,” he said.

The full Queen’s Birthday Honours List can be found at gov.uk.