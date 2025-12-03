Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Birmingham Airport 'faced closure' after guard faked certificates

Shoaib Iqbal failed to arrange mandatory training for 38 security staff before falsifying completion records

Birmingham Airport 'faced closure' after guard faked certificates

FILE PHOTO: Birmingham International Airport. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 03, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A SECURITY training instructor whose falsified documents nearly caused Birmingham Airport to cease operations has been handed a suspended prison sentence, reported the Telegraph.

Shoaib Iqbal, 40, neglected to arrange required yearly training for 38 airport security workers and then created 85 fake certificates claiming they had finished the courses.

Birmingham Crown Court was told the Mitie employee's false paperwork risked "catastrophic consequences" for airport safety and could have led to "the whole operation being shut down".

Iqbal, who lives in Saltley, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to producing a false document with intent and received a two-year suspended sentence last Friday (28).

The court heard that in December 2022, while working as a training instructor, Iqbal's problems emerged when security personnel reported they had not received their yearly refresher courses.

An airport audit subsequently revealed his records were not complete. He initially said he had been "lazy in admin" and claimed the paperwork existed but hadn't been properly filed.

He later changed his explanation, telling a Mitie manager the missing records resulted from a delay in printing.

Examination of the documents uncovered inconsistencies in handwriting, and two Mitie employees confirmed signatures attributed to them were not genuine.

Alison Slater, representing the Civil Aviation Authority in the prosecution, told the court a compliance officer warned the airport could not "safely function and the whole operation could be shut down".

"There doesn't appear to be a motive for personal gain, it was more about covering up ineptitude," Slater was quoted as saying. "There was little or no obvious planning. No sophisticated planning."

Iqbal left his position in February 2023 after learning he faced criminal investigation.

Ben Brown, acting for the defence, explained his client had become "overloaded" by work demands and "kept digging to cover his tracks".

Iqbal must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work, plus pay £750 towards court costs.

Delivering the sentence, Recorder Kevin Hegarty KC said, "Fortunately no specific harm came about or can be identified.

"This was however an abuse of your position of trust to access the files and modify documents to make it look as though you had done your job."

civil aviation authorityshoaib iqbalbirmingham airport

Related News

Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry
News

Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry

Meenu Malhotra
News

Meenu Malhotra receives honorary doctorate from Indian University

Air India crash
News

Cyanide leaked from Air India crash coffins at London mortuary: report

Deadly attacks near Afghan border kill six Pakistani officials
News

Deadly attacks near Afghan border kill six Pakistani officials

More For You

Lammy

David Lammy told the House of Commons that new “swift courts” are needed to address what he called an “emergency” in the judicial system that the Labour government inherited.

Reuters

Government moves to limit jury trials to ease pressure on courts

THE UK government on Tuesday introduced judicial reforms in parliament that will remove jury trials for offences likely to carry a sentence of less than three years. The move aims to speed up the justice process and reduce the backlog of cases in England and Wales.

Deputy prime minister David Lammy, who is also the justice secretary, told the House of Commons that new “swift courts” are needed to address what he called an “emergency” in the judicial system that the Labour government inherited from the previous Conservative administration.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us