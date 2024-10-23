Birmingham airport evacuated, flights halted due to ‘suspicious vehicle’

By: EasternEye

BIRMINGHAM airport was evacuated on Wednesday following reports of a suspicious vehicle, according to West Midlands Police. All flights were suspended, and passengers were advised not to come to the airport.

“West Midlands Police is currently dealing with an ongoing incident on-site,” a police spokesperson said. A spokesperson for the airport confirmed the disruption, stating, “Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time.”

Passengers carrying luggage were seen leaving the airport on foot, according to posts on social media. Some passengers were also reported at the nearby National Exhibition Centre.

Birmingham Airport, the seventh busiest in the UK, serves as an operating base for airlines including easyJet, Ryanair, TUI Airways, and Jet2.com. Its busiest routes include Dublin, Dubai, Amsterdam, Palma de Mallorca, and Tenerife South.

Local media reported that passengers were not being allowed to disembark from planes, and drivers were turned away from the site. All transport links to the airport were also cancelled.

Police urged passengers to check with their airlines and monitor the airport’s website for further updates.

(With inputs from agencies)