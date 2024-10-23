  • Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Birmingham airport evacuated, flights halted due to ‘suspicious vehicle’

Passengers carrying luggage were seen leaving the airport on foot, according to posts on social media.

Birmingham Airport, the seventh busiest in the UK, serves as an operating base for airlines including easyJet, Ryanair, TUI Airways, and Jet2.com. (Photo: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

BIRMINGHAM airport was evacuated on Wednesday following reports of a suspicious vehicle, according to West Midlands Police. All flights were suspended, and passengers were advised not to come to the airport.

“West Midlands Police is currently dealing with an ongoing incident on-site,” a police spokesperson said. A spokesperson for the airport confirmed the disruption, stating, “Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time.”

Passengers carrying luggage were seen leaving the airport on foot, according to posts on social media. Some passengers were also reported at the nearby National Exhibition Centre.

Birmingham Airport, the seventh busiest in the UK, serves as an operating base for airlines including easyJet, Ryanair, TUI Airways, and Jet2.com. Its busiest routes include Dublin, Dubai, Amsterdam, Palma de Mallorca, and Tenerife South.

Local media reported that passengers were not being allowed to disembark from planes, and drivers were turned away from the site. All transport links to the airport were also cancelled.

Police urged passengers to check with their airlines and monitor the airport’s website for further updates.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Stories
INDIA

Xi and Modi pledge to repair ties and resolve conflicts
News

Life expectancy in England and Wales sees marginal increase
News

Team Trump accuses Labour of ‘interference’ in US election
HEADLINE STORY

HSBC appoints Pam Kaur as first female finance chief
News

Harris campaigns with Republican Liz Cheney in key states
News

1,100 more prisoners to be released early to address overcrowding
News

India has credibility to mediate in Ukraine war: David Cameron
News

Over 70 bomb hoaxes hit Indian airlines, disrupt global flights
News

NHS app to offer full access to test results and records: Report
News

Badenoch claims she blocked UK-India FTA over visa demands
HEADLINE STORY

Young and Ravindra seal historic Test win for New Zealand
News

NHS set for billions in budget as Labour plans major reforms: report
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Birmingham airport Birmingham airport evacuated, flights halted due to ‘suspicious vehicle’
Tuberculosis disrupts glucose metabolism in liver, study reveals
England and Wales Cricket Board to bar transwomen from women’s…
Xi and Modi pledge to repair ties and resolve conflicts
Delhi smog Delhi’s air quality declines to hazardous levels amid smog
Pakistan, India extend visa-free Kartarpur corridor